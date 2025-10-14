We’re building trusted platform for warehouse solutions – Laurent UC

Nigeria’s storage and moving industry is witnessing a major shift with the emergence of SelfStorageNG, a digital platform created to connect individuals and businesses with verified storage, moving, and warehouse providers across the country.

Founded by entrepreneur Laurent UC, SelfStorageNG was established to solve a persistent challenge in Nigeria’s logistics space, the difficulty of finding safe, trusted, and professional service providers.

According to Laurent, “Our brand was born out of the need to bring order and transparency to Nigeria’s fragmented storage and moving industry. We wanted to make it easier for people to find verified and reliable providers without the stress and uncertainty that have long defined the market.”

The concept was developed in 2023 after detailed research into the nation’s logistics ecosystem. By 2024, the platform went live, listing verified providers across major cities such as Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. It has since evolved into a central hub for Nigeria’s storage and moving sector.

Beyond its directory service, it has expanded its operations to include insurance partnerships, customer protection plans, and educational initiatives through newsletters, webinars, and expos. The platform also provides digital tools such as a moving CRM, Storage Management System, and Warehouse Inventory Software, helping operators streamline their services and boost customer satisfaction.

The company caters to a wide audience from individuals seeking personal storage during relocation or renovation to businesses managing inventory and warehouse owners seeking visibility. It also serves as a resource for investors exploring opportunities in Nigeria’s growing storage and logistics market.

Despite its success, challenges such as low awareness, limited nationwide data, and technology adoption barriers among small operators persist. However, through partnerships with logistics, insurance, and property management firms, the brand is steadily building trust and structure in the industry.

Speaking on the brand’s long-term vision, Laurent said, “Our goal is to make SelfStorageng the most trusted and comprehensive platform for storage, moving, and warehouse services in Nigeria and across West Africa. We want to set industry standards, foster innovation, and create a community where convenience meets credibility.”

With its blend of innovation, collaboration, and customer-centered service, the brand is positioning itself as a transformative force in Nigeria’s logistics and property management landscape.