WenA hosts 5th annual conference on tax reforms, cost reduction to boost SME growth

— Aisha Babangida, FIRS Chair, Chayla Shagaya to Lead High-Level Dialogue

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Women Enterprise Alliance (WenA) is set to hold its 5th Annual Conference on Thursday, October 16, 2025, in Abuja, bringing together an influential mix of policymakers, business leaders, development partners, and women entrepreneurs to tackle pressing issues facing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

Themed “Translating Policy into Practice: Cost-Reduction and Tax Reforms for Sustainable SME Growth,” the conference will take place at Diamond Hall, A-Class Event Centre, Wuse II, and aims to turn government policy into real-world strategies that promote the sustainability and scalability of SMEs, particularly those led by women.

Speaking ahead of the event, Her Excellency Aisha Babangida, Founder of WenA and a prominent advocate for women’s economic empowerment, emphasized the urgency of translating policy into impactful change.

“At WenA, we believe that empowering SMEs, especially women-led enterprises, means empowering Nigeria’s future. This conference is not just a gathering; it is a call to action for stakeholders across sectors,” she said.

Among the high-profile speakers confirmed are: Ms Chayla Shagaya, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Entrepreneurship, who will deliver a keynote on scaling SMEs through cost-reduction reforms.

The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), expected to unveil new fiscal reforms aimed at simplifying Nigeria’s tax framework for small businesses.

A highlight of the event will be the presentation of a strategic policy roadmap, jointly developed by WenA and UN Women, offering practical recommendations on tax simplification, regulatory compliance, and cost-efficiency for SMEs.

A high-level panel moderated by Dr Dahiru Sani will bring together thought leaders from various sectors, including: Dr Fausat Aleshinloye, Economist and Policy Analyst, Ifeoma Malo, CEO, Clean Tech Hub, Mrs Nnenna Jacob-Ogogo, SheVentures, FCMB and Representatives from Nigeria’s energy and finance sectors

The panel will explore how targeted policy implementation can unlock sustainable growth for small businesses while reducing overhead and operational complexity.

A special session dedicated to tax reform will focus on harmonisation, ease of compliance, and improved transparency—key areas identified by SMEs as significant barriers to scale and profitability.

In recognition of outstanding contributions to the SME landscape, the conference will also feature an awards segment, including:

Most Scalable Business in North-Central Nigeria

Certificates of Excellence for innovation and community impact

Participants will have access to strategic networking opportunities with stakeholders from government, finance, development, and private sectors.

Now in its fifth year, WenA’s annual conference continues to serve as a vital platform for shaping policy and practice in Nigeria’s evolving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“We are setting a new standard for collaboration between government and enterprise,” Babangida noted. “This is how we ensure Nigeria’s SMEs are not just surviving, but thriving.”