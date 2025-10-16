We’ll deploy drones to safeguard INEC materials — Amupitan

Amupitan

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

ABUJA — The newly confirmed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, has pledged to deploy drones and other modern technologies to safeguard sensitive election materials and strengthen the security of Nigeria’s electoral process.

Amupitan made the pledge during his screening before the Senate on Thursday, where he also assured Nigerians that under his leadership, elections would be credible enough for losers to congratulate winners in good faith.

The Senate, after a rigorous three-hour screening session, confirmed his appointment following a voice vote presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, with no objections raised by lawmakers.

With his confirmation, Amupitan succeeds Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who served as INEC Chairman for ten years.

Before the screening, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) moved a motion to suspend Order 12 to allow the nominee into the chamber, seconded by Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South).

Akpabio informed senators that Amupitan had been cleared by the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Inspector-General of Police following a thorough background check.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier written to the Senate, seeking Amupitan’s confirmation in accordance with Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

During the screening, Amupitan, a Professor of Law and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Jos, denied ever serving as legal counsel to President Tinubu or the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 presidential election petitions.

“I did not lead or participate in the President’s legal team at any level — not at the Tribunal, Court of Appeal, or Supreme Court,” he stated.

Amupitan vowed to ensure credible and transparent elections, stressing: “Our ultimate goal is to make elections so credible that even the loser will congratulate the winner in good faith — just as both sides accept a judge’s verdict as fair and just.”

He explained that deploying drones during elections would help INEC monitor movements, protect materials, and ensure that logistical challenges do not undermine the credibility of the process.

Addressing technological reforms, Amupitan promised to audit INEC’s Result Viewing (IReV) portal to identify issues that caused glitches in the 2023 elections. He said the Commission would review and strengthen its technological infrastructure to enhance transparency.

He also announced plans to set up an Ethics and Compliance Committee within INEC to investigate and sanction erring officials, as well as a whistleblower policy to encourage reporting of malpractices without fear of reprisal.

Amupitan further called for the creation of an Electoral Offences Commission to prosecute electoral crimes and ensure accountability.

On logistics, he emphasized collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to enhance the efficiency of the electoral process.

“We will deploy innovations — including drones and other secure means — to guarantee that election materials reach their destinations. No voter will be left behind,” he assured.

He also pledged aggressive voter education, harmonization of electoral timelines, and strict adherence to public procurement and financial management laws.

Senator Sunday Karimi (Kogi West), speaking on behalf of Kogi senators, lauded Amupitan’s appointment, describing it as a historic moment for the state.

“He won’t disappoint Nigerians. This is the first time Kogi is producing an INEC Chairman, and we believe he will serve with integrity,” Karimi said.

In his remarks, Senate President Akpabio congratulated Amupitan and charged him to restore public trust in Nigeria’s electoral system.

“We expect elections under your leadership to be transparent, credible, and reflective of the people’s will,” Akpabio said.

At the end of the exercise, Senator Buba Shehu (Bauchi South) moved that Amupitan “take a bow and go,” a motion that was unanimously adopted by the Senate.