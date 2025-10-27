We’ll continue to support local operators —Keyamo

By Nnasom David

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting local airline operators.

The minister’s declaration came on the heels of Air Peace’s launch of its historic direct flight from Abuja to London Heathrow yesterday.

Keyamo, who led dignitaries and passengers in the ceremonial send-off at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, said the achievement marked a major milestone in Nigeria’s aviation history and demonstrated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate to empower indigenous carriers.

“With the clear mandate from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that local carriers thrive and survive, we went to work.

“We discovered that over the last four decades, more than 100 airlines have come and gone. Our mission is to change that by providing the support and environment needed for local operators to grow sustainably,” Keyamo stated.

He stressed the importance of the private sector in driving economic growth, saying “if you destroy the private sector in your country, you destroy the country. Every good economy thrives on the wellbeing of its private sector, the true engine of growth.”

Chief Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace, praised the minister for his interventions, citing the swift removal of a four percent FOB charge on aviation imports as an example of the government’s responsiveness to industry challenges.

“I remember when Customs imposed a four percent FOB charge on aviation imports, we approached the minister, and within a week, that charge was removed.

”He acted immediately, taking the matter to the Finance Minister and Customs. That’s the kind of leadership our industry needs,” Onyema said.

He also noted that the government’s responsiveness had made life easier for all domestic airlines, not just Air Peace.

Vanguard reports that the launch of the Abuja-London Heathrow route is a significant step toward enhancing Nigeria’s international connectivity, strengthening local aviation infrastructure, and positioning indigenous airlines for global competitiveness.