Weak opposition endangering democracy, leaders warn at Oladipo roundtable

Otunba Segun Sowunmi, flanked by Mrs Oladipo and Dr. David Oladipo.

By Esther Onyegbula

Political leaders, scholars and party representatives have raised alarm over the weakening state of opposition politics in Nigeria, warning that democracy cannot survive without a vibrant counterforce to keep the ruling party in check.

Speaking at the David Oladipo Leadership Roundtable themed “Nigeria and Opposition Politics” on Tuesday, in Lagos, the convener, Dr. David Oladipo, said Nigeria was failing to get value for democracy because opposition parties had become too weak to provide viable alternatives to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I looked at our political landscape and saw that we are not doing too well. One of the things that gives value to democracy is options,” Oladipo told journalists at the event.

“Before 2015, PDP was very arrogant until the APC emerged through a merger to challenge them. But since then, PDP has collapsed as a strong opposition, leaving Nigerians with no real options. When there is no credible opposition, the ruling party will take citizens for granted.”

He argued that opposition parties had abandoned rigorous intellectual work, reducing their relevance in governance debates.

“Opposition is not just about shouting. It requires designing policies, proposing solutions and putting forward ideas that can compel the ruling party to act,” he said.

Also speaking, Professor Pat Utomi, represented by Dr. Chidi Okpaluba, President of the Centre for Africa Renaissance, Reformation and Development, lamented that most opposition parties had lost their voices due to fear of persecution and internal crises.

“The only strong opposition we have today is a few active citizens on social media. Outside that, no political party is challenging this government,” he said.

Utomi faulted the silence of opposition parties on electoral reforms and constitutional violations, noting that “if the electoral system is not reformed, opposition parties cannot win elections in Nigeria.”

In his keynote address, Otunba Segun Sowunmi, convener of the Alternative Movement, called for a reinvention of opposition politics, stressing that Nigeria’s political class had been trapped in rivalries that undermine national development.

“Men who should be reforming their parties have turned them into instruments of personal rivalry. We must begin to build consensus around national development, otherwise democracy will remain stunted,” he said.

Similarly, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adeniran (Jandor) described the current opposition as “non-existent,” arguing that the last time Nigeria had a semblance of strong opposition was between 2013 and 2015 when APC itself challenged PDP. “Today, opposition parties lack stability. Instead of providing alternatives, many politicians are only jostling to defect to the ruling party,” he said.

Chief Ronnie Diko-Kila, Lagos State Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), blamed financial constraints, harassment, and media bias for the weakness of opposition groups. “You can’t even converge for a rally without disruption. Many opposition figures are targeted with inducements or intimidation. The political terrain is hostile, and that is why defections are rampant,” she noted.

Participants at the roundtable agreed that the absence of a credible opposition poses a major threat to Nigeria’s democratic survival, warning that without reform and collaboration, the country risks sliding into a one-party state.