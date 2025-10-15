We’ won’t negotiate with bandits —Radda

KATSINA—Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has reiterated that his administration will not negotiate with bandits terrorising parts of the state but remains open to genuine peace initiatives.

Radda stated this yesterday while inaugurating 100 additional members of the Community Watch Corps (C-Watch) in Katsina.

He recalled that when the C-Watch initiative was launched about two years ago, “the government was in uncharted territory, the learning curve was steep, and the uncertainty was high.

“We were a new administration with the arduous task of bringing peace and security to many parts of the state. The only thing I was certain about was my administration’s determination to end banditry.

“I campaigned on it, and the trust of the people will not be betrayed.

“Some reports claim that the Katsina State Government is negotiating with bandits, but that is far from the truth. I have publicly maintained that the government will not negotiate with bandits but will always welcome peace.”

According to him, the Katsina Model is a community-driven peace strategy that allows affected communities to initiate and negotiate peace accords with repentant bandits willing to surrender their arms.

“The role of the State Government is to encourage and support the peace process while maintaining law and order. Our focus is to ensure that communities enjoying peace also benefit socio-economically, giving our people a dignified life,” he added.

Radda highlighted the success of the community peace accords, noting that Jibia had recorded eight months without a major attack, while Batsari had enjoyed seven months of uninterrupted peace.

“Other local government areas such as Danmusa, Safana, Faskari, and Sabuwa have also witnessed relative calm since adopting this initiative,” he said.

He emphasized that kinetic operations by federal security agencies remain vital to the state’s overall security framework.

“This ceremony is proof that the state government will not relent in combating insecurity and banditry wherever they exist. Those who choose to return to crime will face the full weight of the law,” Radda warned.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasir Mu’azu, commended the governor’s leadership in drastically reducing insecurity through homegrown initiatives.

“No doubt, he saw, he analysed, and he conquered — using a community-based approach where young, able-bodied men from their localities were selected, screened, trained, and deployed as the first line of defence,” Mu’azu said.

He disclosed that the event marked the third phase of the C-Watch training, following the first in October 2023 and the second in November 2024. The newly trained officers will be deployed to Kankia and Dutsin-Ma Local Government Areas, with 50 officers assigned to each.