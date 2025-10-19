We must fast, pray to avert looming disaster — Ojikutu

By Dapo Akinrefon

The first elected female Deputy Governor in Nigeria, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, has declared October 23, 2025—the day she turns 80—as a day of fasting, prayer, and sobriety, urging global supplication for survival and sustenance.

Ojikutu said the day should also be dedicated to showing love and compassion to the deprived and less privileged in society.

In a statement to commemorate her 80th birthday anniversary, the former Lagos State Deputy Governor said a divine revelation had impressed upon her the need for collective fasting and prayers to reduce the hardships brought about by the global economic downturn.

According to her, the current wave of acute hardship demands that people seek God’s intervention to grant world leaders wisdom, knowledge, and understanding to take selfless actions, while also giving the masses discernment and a spirit of critical awareness.

Ojikutu, who is scheduled to travel to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, to offer prayers for her birthday and seek Allah’s mercy, urged all God-fearing people to fast and pray on her birthday to avert what she described as a looming disaster.

She further advised that fasting on her birthday would be an appropriate act of humility, given the current global situation, and requested that all intended birthday gifts be converted into support for the deprived and less privileged, with pictures of such charitable acts shared with her as symbolic birthday presents.

“The message from God is coming to me very strongly that there is a need for us to humble ourselves through fasting and prayers to ameliorate the suffering in the land,” Ojikutu said. “It’s not only in Nigeria; it’s happening across the world. Look at what is going on in America now.”

She continued: “My birthday request to all who wish to give me gifts is that such gifts should be converted to feeding and supporting the less privileged around them. Share the pictures with me as my birthday gifts.”

Ojikutu added that the revelation from God indicated that global suffering would intensify unless people fasted and prayed to avert the impending hardship.