We didn’t import bad fuel – Dangote Refinery

The management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery has vehemently denied reports that it is importing dirty and high-sulfur finished petrol (PMS) into Nigeria, describing the reports as false, malicious, and misleading.

The Management, in a statement, revealed that it processes a range of crude oils and intermediate feedstocks, which is a standard global practice aimed at optimising production and quality. The cargo in question is an intermediate feedstock, not finished petrol, and will be fully refined in our units to meet Nigerian and international quality standards.

As a world-scale refinery complex, that is operating within a Free Trade Zone, the statement affirms that Dangote Refinery refines and sells only high-quality fuels that are compliant with all regulatory specifications. “…Our exports of petroleum products to the United States and Europe, among the world’s most regulated markets, underscore our adherence to global benchmarks.”

The refinery also revealed that all its imports are accompanied by quality certificates and shared transparently with regulators. “Dangote Petroleum Refinery is also willing to make these documents available to the public in the interest of full transparency and accountability.”

The refinery Management assured the stakeholders that it is fully committed to advancing Nigeria’s energy independence, upholding the highest standards of quality and transparency, and delivering cleaner fuels for Nigeria and beyond.