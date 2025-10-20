We did not see any court order banning protests – Maxwell Opara

By Kingsley Omonobi

Lawyer and Activist, Barr. Maxwell Opara, on Monday, disclosed that organizers for the protests for the release of Nazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Tinubu administration did not see or receive any court order banning the protest, as claimed by the Police.

This is just as he said, “You (FG) are granting Amnesty to terrorists and bandits, discussing and negotiating with non-state actors who have inflicted pain and destruction on the country and refuse to free Kanu.

Speaking at Berger Axis of Abuja during the protest, Opara, however, wondered “why the selective implementation of court orders,” noting that several court orders had ordered the release of Kanu from detention without being obeyed.

“One court judgment awarded N1 billion against the federal government of Nigeria for the continuous detention of Maxi Kanu”, he said.

He noted that the unseen court order the Police are claiming only said protesters should stay away from the Presidential Villa and the National Assembly, adding, “We have left the Secretariat and the three arms zone area for them. So why are they after us?”

He confirmed that some of the protest leaders were arrested by the Police, but said it will not deter them from forging ahead with the protest until the federal government frees Nnamdi Kanu.

