‘We can still make it to the world cup’ – Mikel backs Super Eagles

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, has backed Eric Chelle’s side to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles are on thin ice and cannot afford to lose any of their remaining two games, as they currently sit third in Group C with 11 points from eight matches, three points behind Benin Republic and South Africa.

The Super Eagles will face Lesotho and the Benin Republic in their final two games of the series as a final push for World Cup qualification.

Speaking on his Obione Podcast, the 38-year-old expressed confidence that Nigeria will qualify for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, noting that it would be a huge setback for the country to miss two consecutive editions.

He said, “It’s going to be a crime, an absolute crime, if Nigeria doesn’t make it to the World Cup again.

“We love our football too much. Our World Cup fate is in the players’ hands. They have to win these two games—no excuses.”

“At this stage, every off-field problem goes out the window. It’s about the players now.

They must take responsibility and deliver. Nigerians are counting on them,” he said.

The Super Eagles take on Lesotho at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, South Africa, on Friday and will play the final game of the qualifiers against Benin next Tuesday.