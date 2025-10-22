Warri: Peace should be premised on the rule of law, Itsekiri group replies URS

An Itsekiri group, Warri Strategic Forum (WSF), has rejected the recent call by the Urhobo Renaissance Society (URS) for peace, saying that a call for peace that is not premised on the rule of law is a delusion.

Speaking yesterday in Koko, Delta State, on behalf of the group Professor, Lucky Akaruese noted that ” It is sufficient to say that the Itsekiri people welcome every sincere initiative for peace, but will not succumb to a peace process by those that have remained defiant to the rule of law as exemplified in their nonconformity to court judgments. To that extent, the call for peace from habitual violators of lawful orders is repugnant to human conscience and civilized standards.

Recall that the Urhobo Renaissance Society called for a peace meeting involving the Olu of Warri, the Orosuen of Okere-Urhobo, the Ovie of Agbarha Kingdom, and the Amakosu of Ogbe-Ijoh

According to Akaruese, ”The Urhobo Renaissance Society (URS) has not demonstrated enough impartiality to be in a proper stead to convene or initiate any dialogue on matters concerning the rights and heritage of the Itsekiri Nation of Warri kingdom. Those who flout the Constitution and disobey the judiciary cannot speak for peace. Peace built on illegality is a peace of the graveyard.

“Our heritage, culture, and ancestral lands are sacred and non-negotiable. The Warri Strategic Forum will resist every attempt to manipulate the language of peace to advance any unlawful or revisionist agenda. True peace rests on justice, equity, and respect — not impunity.

“We urge the Delta State Government to lead a transparent, lawful, and inclusive mediation process that involves all genuine stakeholders. Such a process must be bound by clear timelines, accountability measures, and an unwavering respect for judicial authority and pronouncements over Warri lands.

“The Warri Strategic Forum remains resolute in its commitment to peace anchored on justice and constitutional order. We will not lend credence to any dialogue engineered by those whose intention is to further subvert the law”.