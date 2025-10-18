WAPTV Wins “Indigenous TV Channel of the Decade” Award

By Benjamin Njoku

WAPTV, Nigeria’s foremost family entertainment channel, has been honoured as the “Outstanding Indigenous TV Channel of the Decade” at the Marketing Edge Awards. The award ceremony, held at the Balmoral Event Centre in Lagos, recognized WAPTV’s dedication to providing high-quality, diverse content to Nigerian audiences.

Launched in 2012, WAPTV is Nigeria’s first TV channel to feature presenters speaking in Pidgin English. The channel has a unique entertainment-packed programming which includes the very best Nigerian Movies (English, Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa), TV Dramas, Reality Shows, Comedy Series & Skits, Music Videos, Events, Celebrity Interviews, Cooking Shows, Sports, Talk Shows, Entertainment News, Fitness Shows, and other diverse content with something for everyone.

Speaking on the award, the Managing Director of wapTV, Wole Adenuga thanked the organizers for the honour, promising not to lower the standard.

“We are thankful to Marketing Edge for this honour, and as a proudly-Nigerian TV Network, we promise to continue making our country, and fellow Nigerians proud. We equally appreciate the 40 million regular viewers who watch wapTV on Satellite TV daily, as well as the 840,000 dedicated subscribers on our YouTube Channel ‘waptvchannel’ which accumulates over 5 million views monthly,” he said.

The award ceremony was attended by several representatives of reputable Corporate Brands, Advertising Agencies, Government MDAs, and Media Houses as award recipients at the iconic event