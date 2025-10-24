Voters will decide fate of incumbents — Ex-Benue Commissioner

By John Alechenu, Abuja

A two-time Benue State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Dr. David Olofu, has expressed confidence that Nigerians will surprise both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polls in 2027.

Olofu, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), stated this in an interview with Vanguard in Abuja.

He said the ruling APC would be mistaken to rely on the power of incumbency to retain power despite what he described as its poor performance.

“Party structures are people — and we are the people. We made the PDP what it was in Benue South, and we are now in the ADC,” Olofu said.

“When I say we are the people, I mean we have been led by our leader and father, Senator David Mark, whose credibility and pedigree have earned him the position of chairman of our new party, the ADC.”

On the issue of incumbency, Olofu maintained that voters alone would decide the outcome.

“If the people are satisfied with what they are getting now, that’s their decision. But for me, I am not satisfied with the level of delivery in Benue South or across the country,” he said.

Olofu added that Nigerians deserve better governance and that development should go beyond basic infrastructure.

“Development partners no longer see road construction as a sign of development — it’s considered basic. Once there’s funding, it should be done without fuss. We should be aiming higher,” he concluded.