Vitel Wireless revolutionizes Nigerian telecoms with nationwide launch

By Benjamin Njoku

Vitel Wireless Limited, Nigeria’s newest GSM operator is officially launching its nationwide operations,marking a major step forward in the evolution of Nigeria’s telecommunications landscape.

With a focus on innovation, safety, and connectivity, Vitel Wireless is poised to transform the industry.

Vitel Wireless combines reliability with innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver seamless connectivity and intelligent solutions across the country.

According to the Executive Chairman of Vitel Wireless, Engr Kenneth Nwabueze, at the heart of the telco’s mission is a bold vision to redefine mobile communication through technology that not only connects people but also protects them.

From IoT-driven devices and smart logistics solutions to AI-powered safety analytics, Vitel Wireless, he said, is pioneering a new frontier in Nigeria’s mobile ecosystem.

“Vitel Wireless is more than a telecom brand — it’s a movement toward a smarter, safer, and more connected Nigeria. Our goal is to bridge technology and humanity, using mobile innovation to improve lives, empower businesses, and strengthen national security,” Engr. Nwabueze said.

He stated that the Vitel Wireless team has interconnected with all major Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Nigeria, including MTN, Airtel, and Glo, and has a roaming agreement with MTN for nationwide rollout, extending Vitel Wireless coverage as one of the largest networks in Nigeria. Vitel Wireless has partnered with NCC and various law enforcement agencies to define and support key regulatory frameworks that now govern the nation’s telecom space in personal and public safety.

This experience, the Executive Director noted, has uniquely positioned Vitel Wireless as both a technology partner and a regulatory ally — bringing together the insight, infrastructure, and innovation needed to power Nigeria’s next phase of digital growth.

“Our work goes beyond providing voice and data services. We are building a platform that integrates intelligence, safety, and efficiency — enabling both people and systems to function better. This is how we drive true digital transformation,” he added.

He further noted that Vitel Wireless is launching with a suite of value-packed services designed for both individuals and enterprises, including data-centric bundles, OTT partnerships, loyalty programs, and value-added services such as Xphone -free phone calls and low international calling rates, SecureMe -location awareness solution for personal safety, Oga-App -employment enhancement and performance tool, ISEEYOU -AI-based CCTV with real-time alerts, AssetNow –LBS/GPS-based asset tracker, and many more.

“Vitel Wireless’s nationwide rollout signals a new era for the telecom industry — one where connectivity meets intelligence, and technology serves both purpose and people,” Engr Nwabueze added.