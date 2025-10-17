‘Very unlucky’ Odegaard faces weeks out, says Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday that captain Martin Odegaard could be missing until after the November international break due to the Norwegian’s latest injury setback.

Odegaard set an unwanted record by becoming the first player in Premier League history to be substituted before half-time in three consecutive starts when he came off with a knee injury against West Ham on October 3.

The 26-year-old had previously struggled with a recurring shoulder problem this season.

“It will be weeks. No definite date for his return, but he’s evolving well. Very unlucky, what’s happening with him and his injuries this season,” Arteta said ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Fulham on Saturday.

“It could be (after the next international break), but we’ll have to see how he progresses, how the knee’s healing, how he manages after the next steps in his rehab, so too early to give an answer,” he added.

Despite Odegaard’s disrupted start to the season and other injuries to Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, William Saliba and Noni Madueke, Arsenal have stormed to the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners lead title rivals Liverpool by one point after seven games as they seek to go one better after finishing third for three consecutive seasons.

Viktor Gyokeres was signed to end Arsenal’s need for a prolific striker.

The Swede, though, has so far scored just three times in 10 appearances and has not netted in his last eight matches for club and country.

Arteta backed the 27-year-old to come good and claimed to have been pleased with Gyokeres’ all-round performances so far.

“He brings so much to the team and watching the games back, I’m very pleased with what he’s given to the team,” added Arteta.

“I told him before the first meeting, ‘the nine that I want is a nine that when he doesn’t score for six or eight games, he can handle that. If not, you have to go somewhere else because the pressure, the expectation is going to be there.’

“If you put the number nine shirt on for Arsenal, you have to be able to say: ‘six games I don’t score, am I different player? Do I act in a different way?’

“I want much more of the same of what he’s doing. Once we have those opportunities, put them in. I’m sure it’s going to happen.”