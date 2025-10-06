Vanguard reporter elected Vice Chairman of Nasarawa NUJ chapel

Vanguard correspondent in Nasarawa State, Abel Daniel, has been elected Vice Chairman of the Nasarawa State Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Comrade Abubakar Abdullahi of Daily Trust emerged as Chairman, while Christopher Nyamtu of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) was elected Secretary in a keenly contested election monitored by the NUJ State Chairman, Comrade Salihu Alkali.

Abdullahi secured 21 votes to defeat Danjuma Joseph of National Accord online newspaper, who scored 9 votes. Similarly, Nyamtu polled 21 votes to beat Augustine Kuza of Nigerian Pilot, who garnered 9 votes.

Other elected officers include Awayi Kuje of the News Agency of Nigeria (Assistant Secretary); Michael David of Daily Independent (Financial Secretary); Collins Agwam of Punch (Treasurer); and Aliyu Muraki of FRCN Kaduna (Auditor).

In his remarks, NUJ State Chairman, Comrade Salihu Alkali, congratulated the outgoing executives led by Isaac Ukpoju for their integrity and transparent leadership, and commended the smooth conduct of the election.

He urged the new team to build on the achievements of their predecessors and prioritise members’ welfare.

Responding, newly elected Chairman Abubakar Abdullahi pledged to promote unity and ensure an inclusive administration that prioritises the interests of all members.

He commended the electoral committee for conducting a credible poll and expressed appreciation to the NUJ State Council for its supervision and guidance.

“The mandate given to us is to serve all members, and we will work together to advance the welfare of journalists in Nasarawa,” Abdullahi said.

Outgoing Chairman Isaac Ukpoju, in his handover speech, highlighted achievements under his tenure, including securing a conducive working environment and fostering cordial relations between the chapel and government agencies.

He urged the new executives to sustain peace, unity, and professionalism among members.