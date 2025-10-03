Utilit launches Platform to transform estate management in Nigeria

Nigerian proptech startup, Utilit, has launched its digital estate-management platform aimed at transforming how estates and residential communities handle billing, utilities, access control, and resident communication.

Founded by Stephen Aluo and Victor Ibrahim, Utilit offers a seamless alternative to the manual systems still common across most Nigerian estates. The platform brings together all key management functions into one system, helping estate administrators improve transparency, efficiency, and resident satisfaction.

“We are positioning Utilit to become the backbone of estate management in Nigeria,” said Stephen Aluo, CEO. “With our robust platform, we expect to onboard dozens of estates within the first year. We are confident that Utilit will be the go-to solution for managing estates, from billing and utilities to guest access and daily communication.”

Co-founder Victor Ibrahim added that Utilit’s strength lies in its local insight. “What sets Utilit apart is our hyper-local understanding of Nigeria’s estate dynamics. We built this platform with input from property managers, resident associations, and utility providers to ensure it addresses real, everyday pain points,” he said.

Utilit plans to onboard 50 estates across Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt within the next year while also exploring partnerships with fintechs and utility providers to expand its features and reach.

According to Aluo, “Every estate across Nigeria, from Banana Island to the suburbs, will rely on Utilit as their estate operating system. Our longer-term goal is to replicate this digital infrastructure across West Africa.”