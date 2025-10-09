US State, South Carolina honours Alake with leadership excellence award

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, yesterday, was recognized and honoured by the House of Representatives of South Carolina, United States of America, USA, with African Leadership Public Service Excellence Award for Solid Minerals Development and Sectoral Reform.

According to a statement signed by Alake’s Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, the recognition was presented at the African Leadership Public Service Excellence Awards, organised by Africa Leadership magazine, at the Proshansky Auditorium, City University of New York, United States, recently.

Tomori said, “The organisers awarded Alake the African Leadership Public Service Excellence Award for Solid Minerals Development and Sectoral Reform.

“Honourable Dr. Rosalyn Henderson – Myers, Member, South Carolina House of Representatives presented the award.

“In a surprise move, the organisers announced that the House of Representatives of South Carolina wished to present a certificate of recognition to the minister.”

According to the statement, a motion signed by the Speaker of the House, G. Murrel-Smith Jr., and the Clerk, Charles Reid, on September 24, 2025, at the State House, Columbia, recognised Alake as a seasoned journalist, media strategist, and public administrator.

The motion read in part: “We, the members of the South Carolina House of Representatives, commend you on all your contributions to Nigerian politics and wish you success in all your future endeavors.”

The commendation concluded a long citation in honour of the high-profile minister extolling his virtues and contributions to Nigeria’s democracy.

The citation delivered by Hon. Aaron T. Manaigo, Former Republican State Senator from New York, reads: “His distinguished career spans over four decades in media, politics, and government. Dr Alake began his professional journey as a writer, columnist, and editor; His political career began when he served as Advisor of Information to the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola’s presidential campaign. Dr Alake worked with the pro-democracy movements and assisted with the formation of the National Democratic Coalition: He served as Special Advisor to the Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu; President Tinubu appointed him as Minister of Solid Minerals Development.”

Receiving the awards, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Alake thanked the organisers and the House of Representatives of South Carolina for the good gesture assuring them that he would not lower the standards of governance and public probity that won him the recognition.

He reiterated the reforms of the solid minerals sector such as the establishment of the Mining Marshals and deployment of Mine Satellite monitoring software to combat illegal mining, revocation of licences to tackle speculators, and digitisation to promote access and transparency.

He (Alake) explained the administration’s policy of value addition that discourages export of raw minerals and promotes processing and manufacturing will ensure skills transfer and employ many Nigerians.

He recalled how his campaign for the policy at the Future Mineral Forum in Riyadh in January 2024 led to the formation of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group, AMSG, and his election as the pioneer chairman.

He urged investors to put their capital in the solid minerals sector to boost African economies and empower the people.