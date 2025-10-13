US, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey sign Gaza declaration

US President Donald Trump (R) and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi sign documents during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13, 2025. Trump on October 13 hailed a Gaza summit in Egypt as a “tremendous day” for the Middle East, saying a document would be signed on “rules and regulations” for future talks. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

The United States, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey signed a declaration on Monday as the guarantors of a Gaza deal aimed at ending two years of war.

“The document is going to spell out rules and regulations and lots of other things,” Trump said before signing, repeating twice that “it’s going to hold up”.

AFP