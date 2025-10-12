University of Environment Rivers State opens admission

THE FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF ENVIRONMENT AND TECHNOLOGY, KOROMA/SAAKPENWA, OGONI, RIVERS STATE (FUET)

ADMISSION ANNOUNCEMENT

The Federal University of Environment and Technology, Koroma/Saakpenwa, Ogoni, Rivers State (FUET) invites applications from suitably qualified UTME candidates who scored 150 and above to apply for admission into any of the listed Faculties and Departments for the 2025/2026 Academic Session.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE: Interested candidates are required to initiate a Change of Institution to the Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET), Koroma/Saakpenwa, Ogoni, through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) portal via https://www.jamb.gov.ng.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Please note that meeting the minimum UTME score and completing the Change of Institution process does not automatically guarantee admission into the Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET). Admission shall be strictly based on merit and is contingent upon the fulfillment of all programme-specific requirements and successful performance in the University’s screening process.

FACULTIES AND DEPARTMENTS

FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE

BA. Agriculture

B.Sc. Fisheries and Aquaculture

FACULTY OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES

B.OT. Occupational Therapy

B.Sc. Public Health and Disaster Management

B.Sc. Environmental Health and Safety

B.HIM. Health Information Management

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY

B.Eng. Chemical Engineering

B.Eng. Civil Engineering

B.Eng. Electrical and Electronics Engineering

B.Eng. Petroleum and Gas Engineering

B.Eng. Environmental Engineering

FACULTY OF ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES

B.Sc. Architecture

B.Sc. Environmental Management & Toxicology.

B.Sc. Surveying and Geoinformatics

B.Sc. Quantity Surveying

FACULTY OF NATURALAND APPLIED SCIENCES

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Software Engineering

B.Sc. Cybersecurity

B.Sc. Biochemistry

B.Sc. Mathematics

B.Sc. Statistics

B.Sc. Physics with Electronics

B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry

B.Sc. Plant Science & Biotechnology

B.Sc. Microbiology

B.Sc. Geology

FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Tourism and Hospitality Management

B.Sc. Logistics and Supply Chain Management

FOR MORE INFORMATION; Visit the University website: www.fuet.edu.ng

Signed: Dr. Monday D. Mpigi (Registrar)