UNILAG to honour Gov Diri with Professorial Chair, book launch for exemplary leadership

Gov Diri

By Prisca Sam-Duru

In a major announcement recognizing outstanding public service, the University of Lagos Consultancy Services (UNILAG Consult) has revealed plans to honour Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri.

The honour is in recognition of his transparent, inclusive, and visionary leadership style.

The triple-event tribute is slated for November 5, 2025, at the University of Lagos Main Auditorium. The ceremony will feature the public presentation of a new book titled: “Leadership Chronicles of Governor Douye Diri,” an International Public Lecture, and the formal launch of a Professorial Chair on Good Governance.

The Managing Director and CEO of UNILAG Consult Limited, Professor John Oyefara, who confirmed the initiative on Wednesday during a press briefing, emphasized Governor Diri’s commitment to inclusive governance and the strategic use of technology to advance the health and education sectors.

According to Prof Oyefara, the Professorial Chair is designed as an enduring academic legacy dedicated to research, teaching, and policy dialogue that champions the principles of good governance and leadership excellence across Nigeria and Africa. The initiative, he stated further, aims to document and preserve the crucial lessons of transformational leadership for future generations, stressing that integrity, inclusiveness, and accountability form the bedrock of national progress.

The forthcoming book he said, will delve into the governor’s political journey, philosophy, and societal impact stressing that, “This Chair will serve as a living academic legacy, dedicated to promoting research, teaching, and policy dialogue on ethics in leadership, transparency, innovation, and people-centred governance.”

He added, “The triple event is designed to celebrate and institutionalise the leadership ethos and accomplishments of governor Diri, a man whose governance style exemplifies vision, inclusiveness, and integrity. His commitment to technology-driven governance, democratic values, and national unity stands as a model for both current and aspiring leaders.”

Distinguished Professor of English at UNILAG and the book’s General Editor, Professor Hope Eghagha, also highlighted that the event speaks eloquently of the University’s mission to bridge the gap between academia, policy, and practical leadership so as to strengthen democratic governance in the continent.

Prof Eghagha commended governor Diri’s focus on driving quality healthcare in the state with technology, infrastructure, youth empowerment, and education, which he maintained has positioned Bayelsa State as a model of inclusive governance in the Niger Delta.

Project consultant Sola Ojewusi further highlighted the Governor’s significant achievements, particularly in healthcare. Ojewusi cited the innovative use of drones for drug delivery to remote parts of Bayelsa, a strategy that has reportedly saved lives and ensured rapid medical access for the citizenry in critical situations.

The event is set to host several national and international dignitaries, members of the academia, policymakers, and the diplomatic community to discuss the future landscape of governance in Africa.