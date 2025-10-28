UNILAG bans skitmaking, content creation on campus

By Efe Onodjae

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has prohibited the unauthorized use of its campus, including hostels and other facilities, for video production by skitmakers, filmmakers, and content creators.

In a statement on Thursday signed by Head of Communication, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, the university expressed concern over the growing trend of individuals filming skits, movies, and other contenta on campus without approval.

The move aims to protect the academic environment and preserve the institution’s image from misrepresentation in unregulated productions.

“The attention of the University of Lagos Management has been drawn to the increasing use of the University premises, including hostels and other facilities, for shooting of films/videos (skits, vox pop, etc.) and cinematographic activities, without appropriate authorisation,” the statement said.

UNILAG highlighted that it has established procedures for recording or content production on campus to ensure safety, decorum, and the integrity of its academic and residential spaces. The university directed that anyone—students, staff, or external collaborators must first obtain official approval from the communications unit before filming.

While encouraging creativity and responsible expression, the institution stressed that all activities must strictly follow its guidelines. “Members of the University community and general public are therefore advised to comply strictly with this directive in the interest of order, safety, and collective responsibility,” the statement added.

The directive comes as universities increasingly serve as backdrops for social commentary and comedic content. Notably, UNILAG has produced some of Nigeria’s most popular skitmakers, including Muhammed Gilmore, who graduated in January 2024 with a BSc in Chemistry, and Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, aka Brain Jotter, who completed his studies last year.