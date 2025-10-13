UniJos joins warning strike, PGD students stranded on campuses

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Academic activities at the University of Jos (UniJos) have been disrupted as the institution’s branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) joined the ongoing two-week warning strike declared by the union’s national leadership.

While undergraduate students are currently on break, the decision has left many postgraduate students stranded, with classes and project supervisions suspended.

On Monday, the university’s campuses appeared almost deserted, with only a few individuals seen around and the main gate partially closed.

A postgraduate student from the Department of Mass Communication, who identified himself as Micah, said he noticed some lecturers “picking up their belongings” from offices before leaving.

He expressed frustration over the disruption, saying, “It’s disappointing to be forced into another compulsory break. How long will this continue?”

Efforts to reach the UniJos ASUU Chairman, Professor Jurbe Molwus, were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls placed to his phone.

However, a union member who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the development, stating that the UniJos chapter had fully complied with the national directive.

“CONUA doesn’t exist in UniJos. ASUU is on a warning strike, and we have joined. We had a meeting this morning and were briefed accordingly,” the source said.

The ongoing warning strike by ASUU, which began last week, has already paralysed academic activities in several universities across the country.