UNICEF, Lagos target 545,000 newborns for universal birth registration this year

unicef

… Say 94% of children under five already registered in Lagos

By Chioma Obinna

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, on Monday renewed its partnership with the Lagos State Government to accelerate universal birth registration, describing it as the first line of protection for every child.

The new push is targeting 545,000 newborns for universal birth registration this year.

Speaking at the Lagos State Multi-Sectoral Stakeholders’ Dialogue on Birth Registration, Celine Lafoucriere, Chief of UNICEF Lagos Field Office, said every child’s right to identity begins with being registered at birth, noting that without registration, millions of Nigerian children remain invisible to the state.

“Birth registration is the first line of protection for every child. Without it, children cannot access healthcare, education, or social services. Without it, they are invisible,” Lafoucriere said.

She commended Lagos for being a trailblazer in the national campaign, with 94 per cent of children under five already registered, one of the highest coverage rates in Nigeria.

“Lagos State has made real progress. With 94 percent of children under five registered, you are at the forefront. But the work is far from done. Hard-to-reach communities, informal settlements, and low-income families still face barriers. Our goal is to leave no child behind,” she said.

Lafoucriere disclosed that in September 2025, the National Population Commission, NPC, with UNICEF’s support, began distributing over 16 million birth certificates nationwide, out of which Lagos received the highest allocation—more than six million certificates.

“This shows both the scale of what Lagos has accomplished and the trust placed in your systems,” she said.

The UNICEF field chief explained that the current focus is on registering children under one year, as previous national drives had covered millions under five.

“We have managed to register over 12 million children under five in the last three years. This year, we’re concentrating on newborns because we should have far fewer unregistered under-fives now. The goal is to make birth registration second nature for every parent,” she explained.

She warned that unregistered children remain invisible in national statistics, which affects social protection and development planning.

“When you have a census or population survey, unregistered children do not exist. They are missing from budgets and social protection plans. Without legal identity, they can’t benefit from government programmes,” she cautioned.

Lafoucriere added that lack of registration can also result in inheritance and legal challenges.

“When you are a successor or heir, but you don’t have legal identity, you simply don’t exist in the eyes of the law. That can open the door to abuses,” she said.

On progress made in Lagos, she announced that all birth registration and health facility trainings have been completed across the 20 Local Government Areas, and all registration supplies, including tablets, have been distributed.

“The foundation is in place. I can safely say that Lagos is ready,” she declared.

For 2025, UNICEF is supporting an ambitious plan to register 3.69 million children under age one across 15 priority states, with Lagos targeting 545,000 newborns.

“The Ministry of Health must integrate registration into immunisation and maternal health services. Education authorities must require birth certificates for school enrolment. Traditional and community leaders must champion registration as a civic duty. The media must amplify messages that resonate across our diverse communities,” she said.

She also revealed that traditional birth attendants, TBAs, would be trained to register babies delivered outside hospitals, especially in riverine and rural communities.

Also speaking, Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission, NPC, Lagos, Mrs Olayinka Oladunjoye, called on community leaders, religious groups, and local councils to intensify mobilisation efforts for birth registration.

“Without registration, there is no identity. And without identity, we can’t plan for them,” she said.

Oladunjoye explained that accurate registration data helps government plan for schools, healthcare facilities, and infrastructure.

“If you know the number of children born in a place like Mushin, you can plan how many schools or health centres to build. That is why this is so important,” she added.

She commended UNICEF, ALGON, and other partners for their continued collaboration, describing the campaign as a shared responsibility.

“All our children must be registered, and certificates must be given. We appreciate UNICEF for being a strong partner and for always standing by us,” Oladunjoye said.

Speaking on “Identity Bottlenecks and Opportunities,” Mrs Olajumoke Otitoloju, Welfare Officer, Child Protection Network, CPN, and Project Coordinator for Yanuora Children’s Care Foundation, said despite Lagos’ progress, several barriers still hinder universal registration, particularly among rural and low-income families.

“Birth registration is the first legal identity of a child’s existence in the community. When a child is not registered, that child is invisible. Millions of children in rural and low-income areas still fall through the cracks,” she said.

Otitoloju, who described CPN as a national network of child protection NGOs, highlighted the lack of awareness as a major bottleneck.

“We don’t have enough campaigns or awareness for parents and caregivers on the importance of birth registration. Because of this, many do not see why it matters,” she said.

She also raised concerns about unofficial personnel who exploit the system.

“Although birth registration is free, some unofficial personnel charge parents or issue fake certificates, discouraging genuine registration. This must be addressed,” Otitoloju warned.

She called for stronger collaboration among government ministries, agencies, health workers, and civil society to strengthen data collection and policy planning.

“When we have accurate data of children, the government can make policies that favour their welfare. But when a child is not registered, that child doesn’t exist in the system,” she noted.

As part of solutions, Otitoloju proposed the establishment of birth registration desks in primary schools, since school enrolment marks a child’s next point of identification.

“When a child is admitted into school without a birth certificate, parents should be directed to register immediately. This would help improve compliance,” she said.

She also urged faith-based organisations to demand proof of registration during naming ceremonies.

“If churches and mosques request for birth certificates before naming a child, it will help families understand its importance. It’s not just about giving a name—it’s about giving an identity,” she added.

The dialogue, themed “Every Child Counts: Accelerating Birth Registration in Lagos State,” brought together officials from the Ministries of Health, Education, Youth and Social Development, ALGON, traditional and religious leaders, civil society, and the media.

Participants resolved to co-create a Lagos State Birth Registration Action Plan to strengthen awareness, integrate registration into healthcare and education systems, and achieve measurable results by year-end.