Umahi orders contractors back to site, warns ministry officials over road projects

BENIN CITY – Minister of Works, David Umahi, has directed contractors handling federal road projects across the country to immediately return to their sites, assuring that President Bola Tinubu has made provisions for payment.

Umahi, who gave the order during an inspection in Ekpoma, Edo State, said the federal government was committed to completing ongoing road reconstruction and rehabilitation projects nationwide. He also noted that the government welcomed companies willing to take on road construction and maintenance under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements.

Speaking at the inspection of the 30-kilometre road project being undertaken by BUA Cement under a tax credit scheme, as well as the formal handover of the Ewu–Uromi–Agbor Federal Road to the Edo State government, Umahi stressed that Regional Directors and State Controllers of the ministry must relocate to sites and oversee rehabilitation works or risk redeployment.

He commended Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State for carrying out palliative repairs regardless of whether roads were under federal or state jurisdiction. He, however, warned contractors against abandoning projects, citing examples of those who halted work after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) withdrew funding.

“The President has directed that all contractors return to site, and funds have been set aside to pay them. Excuses about rain, traffic, or compensation will no longer be tolerated,” Umahi said.

He lamented that some companies were overloaded with projects inherited from past administrations but lacked the personnel and equipment to execute them efficiently.

At Egbele, where he handed over a section of the Ewu–Uromi–Agbor road to the Edo State government, Umahi praised Governor Okpebholo’s decision to reconstruct a single carriageway for efficiency.

In his response, Governor Okpebholo said the decision to take over the road was part of his campaign promise to the people. “This road is for our people, and we must fix it. I have an election in 2027, and I must show my people that we are capable,” he said.