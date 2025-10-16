UK reaffirms support for Anambra election process

By Vera Anyagafu

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, has reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s democratic processes, emphasising the importance of peaceful, transparent, and credible elections.

Dr. Montgomery said this during a two-day visit to Anambra State, where he met with key stakeholders ahead of the gubernatorial election scheduled for November 8, 2025.

During his visit, the High Commissioner held discussions with the State Governor, Charles Soludo, other gubernatorial candidates, electoral officials, security agencies, and civil society representatives.

The talks focused on preparations for the election, security arrangements, voter turnout, and observation of the electoral process.

He also stressed that the UK’s support is focused on the electoral process itself, rather than any particular candidate or party., while encouraging eligible voters to exercise their democratic rights and engage peacefully in the election.

The visit is part of the UK’s broader engagement with Nigerian democratic institutions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The High Commissioner reiterated that violence has no place in the democratic process and that peaceful conduct benefits all stakeholders.

“The UK remains committed to its partnership with Nigeria in promoting good governance, democratic institutions, and peaceful electoral processes”, he added.

