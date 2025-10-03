UK police say accidentally shot synagogue attack victim who died

Police tents cover parts of the scene on the main road outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester, on October 3, 2025, following an attack at the synagogue yesterday. An attacker ploughed a car into a crowd outside a packed synagogue in Britain on Thursday, a Jewish holiday, before going on a stabbing spree, killing two people and leaving three wounded, police said. Police said they shot dead the suspect, later identifying him as a UK citizen of Syrian origin, and arrested three other people within hours of the attack in the city of Manchester, which took place as Jewish communities around the world marked Yom Kippur, the holiest holiday in the Jewish calendar. (Photo by Paul Currie / AFP)

UK police said Friday they shot two victims, including one who died, as officers responded to an attack on worshippers at a Manchester synagogue marking a Jewish holiday.

The admission came as Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy was booed at a vigil for the victims, with emotions running high a day after the atrocity.

At the gathering to remember the two victims — named by police as Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66 — people could be heard chanting “shame on you” as Lammy was introduced.

Three people were also seriously wounded, including one of those who was shot by police, in Thursday’s car-ramming and stabbing attack, which have heightened fears for Jewish communities across Britain.

“This was a dreadful attack, a terrorist attack to inflict fear, attacking Jews because they are Jews,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer told a group of emergency responders in the city in northwest England.

Security has been boosted at synagogues nationwide following the events at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest holiday of the Jewish calendar.

Police shot dead the attacker, named as Jihad al-Shamie, a UK citizen of Syrian descent who was on bail for an alleged rape, within minutes of responding to calls that a car had ploughed into people and a security guard had been stabbed.

On Friday, the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Stephen Watson, said an interior ministry pathologist had “provisionally determined that one of the deceased victims would appear to have suffered a wound consistent with a gunshot injury”.

Noting the attacker was not believed to have had a gun, and that “the only shots fired were from… authorised firearms officers”, Watson said the injury “may sadly have been sustained as a tragic and unforeseen consequence” of officers responding to the attack.

He added that the condition of the victim who was wounded by gunshot was not life-threatening.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog said it is investigating “a fatal police shooting” to establish what had happened.

– Safety priority –

Watson said both gunshot victims “were close together behind the synagogue door, as worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry”.

Shamie, 35, had worn a vest holding an apparent explosive device, but it was not functional, police said.

The force have arrested three people — two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s — on suspicion of terrorism-linked offences.

The targeted synagogue’s leaders said Friday “it is hard to find the words to convey the depth of our community’s grief”.

Their statement added “the greatest tribute” to the victims “would be for communities right across the country to come together in peace and solidarity, to challenge the evil of antisemitism”.

Daulby’s family described him as a “hero” whose courage “prevented the attacker from gaining access to the premises”.

Manchester United football club was to hold a minute’s silence in honour of the victims at a game on Saturday.

It was one of the worst antisemitic attacks to happen in Europe since the October 7, 2023 assault on Israel led by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which sparked the war in Gaza.

That conflict has inflamed passions in Britain, with frequent pro-Palestinian rallies in cities criticised by some for stoking antisemitism and fear in Jewish communities.

– ‘Jew hatred’ –

A “global movement for Gaza UK” protest went ahead in London late Thursday, with police making 40 arrests.

London’s Metropolitan Police requested organisers delay another planned demonstration backing the banned Palestine Action group on Saturday, but have so far been rebuffed.

Interior minister Shabana Mahmood said Thursday’s rallies were “dishonourable” and criticised the weekend plans.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Friday echoed criticism of the UK government, saying on LBC radio it appeared to tolerate “this very brutal, aggressive and violent behaviour on the streets”.

Ahead of visiting Manchester on Friday, Britain’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said the attack was the “tragic result of Jew hatred”.

“For so long we have witnessed an unrelenting wave of Jew hatred on our streets, on campuses, on social media and elsewhere,” he said on X.

Vanguard News