Ughelli North APC chairman, others suspended, replaced by Evwighono, Others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ughelli North Local Government Area has suspended its chairman, Mr. Obakpororo Onabaedje, along with its secretary, Beauty Ubogun-Nze, and organizing secretary, Mr. Henry Ophori.

This action was taken due to their alleged involvement in anti-party activities and their failure to convene party meetings since June 2023.

In a letter dated October 4, 2025, addressed to the APC Delta State chairman, the Ughelli North APC revealed that Mr. Samuel Evwighono has been appointed as Acting Chairman, Ms. Juliet Oduma as Acting Secretary, and Mr. Daniel Osiebe as Organizing Secretary.

The letter, co-signed by Mr. Samuel Evwighono, Ms. Juliet Oduma, and 24 other members, stated that the decision to suspend the trio was made during an emergency meeting held at the APC Party Secretariat on October 4, 2025.

According to the letter, a valid vote of no confidence was passed against Mr. Obakpororo Onabaedje, Ms. Beauty Ubogun-Nze, and Mr. Henry Ophori, leading to their suspension and replacement in accordance with the APC Constitution.

The letter cited specific constitutional provisions for the necessary actions and ratifications.

The letter outlined several grievances, including: “The suspension was prompted by the trio’s failure to call party meetings for both the working committee and executive committees since June 2023, which contravenes Article 21(2) and (3) of the APC Constitution.

“They did not respond to a seven-day notice of complaint against them. They were involved in anti-party activities, such as organizing rallies that publicly vilified the State Party Leader and the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori, which they argue undermined the party’s reputation.

“They allegedly engaged in anti-party activities by collaborating with the opposition, specifically the All Democratic Congress (ADC), and brought disrepute to APC members and leaders.

“They caused division within the party by not recognizing new members who defected to the APC and ignored clear directives from the party’s National Leader and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Given these infractions, which violate several sections of the APC Constitution, Mr. Obakpororo Onabaedje, Ms. Beauty Ubogun-Nze, and Mr. Henry Ophori have been suspended from their respective offices as per Article 21(1), (2), and (3) of the APC Constitution (as amended in 2022).

“Mr. Samuel Evwighono is appointed as Acting Chairman, Ms. Juliet Oduma as Acting Secretary, and Mr. Daniel Osiebe as Organizing Secretary, pending ratification by the State Working Committee and State Executive Committee.

Also, the meeting resolved to pass a vote of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for their ongoing efforts and commitment to the party’s agenda.