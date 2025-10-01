UAE Consulate congratulates Nigeria on 65th independence anniversary

Nigeria Flag

The Consulate of United Arab Emirates, UAE, has congratulate Nigeria on its 65th independence anniversary which comes up today.

In the congratulatory message, the Consulate said: ‘’On behalf of the Consulate General of UAE in Lagos, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the occasion of your 65th Independence day celebration.

‘’Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Nigeria in 1982, our ties have been characterised by mutual respect, trust and shared ambition.

‘’Over the decades, these relations have deepened across politics, trade, culture, healthcare, education and people-to-people connections, reflecting the enduring value both nations place on partnership.

‘’Our economic cooperation has seen remarkable growth. In 2024, non-oil bilateral trade between our two nations reached approximately USD 4.3 billion, representing a 56.1% year-on-year increase.

‘’By the second quarter of 2025, the UAE ranked among Nigeria’s top five import partners. Beyond trade, Emirati investments continue to find strong roots in Nigeria, further expanding opportunities for innovation and prosperity.

‘’Since the establishment of the UAE Consulate General in Lagos in 2019, we have witnessed significant milestones: the inauguration of the UAE Visa and Attestation Centre; launch of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce office; several UAE–Nigeria Investors Roundtable; multiple Gitex technology events; and facilitation of over 15 trade missions, comprising more than 50 UAE companies.

‘’High-level visits have also reinforced our commitment. The visit of His Highness Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State, to Nigeria, and the historic visit of President Bola Tinubu to the UAE have ushered in a renewed era of cooperation and strengthening dialogue.”

and unlocking new opportunities across multiple sectors.

‘’As Nigeria marks this milestone of 65 years of independence, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to strengthening cooperation in trade facilitation, education, healthcare collaboration, fintech, green energy, and tourism. Together, we will continue to build bridges of friendship and prosperity that reflect our shared values and common aspirations.

‘’In this regard, I wish to express my sincere appreciation to the leadership of Lagos State for the warmth and hospitality extended to the delegation of the UAE diplomats in Nigeria.

‘’We remain especially grateful to the governor of Lagos State and his deputy for their warm welcome during my assumption of duties as Consul General. These gestures embody the spirit of friendship and openness that continue to define the UAE–Nigeria relationship.

‘’On this momentous occasion, I extend warm wishes of peace, progress and enduring success to the government and people of Nigeria. May the years ahead bring even greater achievements for this great nation, and may the friendship between the UAE and Nigeria continue to flourish. As the popular saying goes, Naija no dey carry last!!’’