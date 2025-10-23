Tuggar and Nigeria’s foreign policy, two years after

Tuggar

By DANIEL ADEOYE

For many years Nigeria’s foreign policy appeared to be in limbo due to a combination of several militating factors that seriously undermined the country’s profile in the comity of nations. The development attracted a lot of bad press, with the country being frequently in the news for the wrong reasons. But the good news at the moment is that the situation has eventually changed for the better.

In just two years, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has redefined the country’s foreign policy through the 4D Doctrine of Democracy, Development, Diaspora, and Demography.

His leadership has repositioned Nigeria globally, anchored on pragmatic diplomacy, strong partnerships, and human-centred engagement.

Demonstrating that intelligence is all that is needed to make a positive change, the minister has translated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 4D Foreign Policy Doctrine vision into bold global action. The result has been a record of impactful achievements across diplomacy, investment, cultural relations and citizens welfare.

And on the basis of this, Nigeria has reasserted its continental leadership under his stewardship. President Tinubu’s re-election as ECOWAS Chair, the reappointment of Ambassador Bankole Adeoye as AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, and Nigeria’s continued membership of the AU Peace and Security Council have reaffirmed the nation’s regional authority.

The successful campaigns for AU leadership roles and Nigeria’s inclusion as a BRICS partner member further illustrate a deliberate strategy to position Nigeria at the core of global decision-making.

On the world stage, Nigeria has become a regular invitee to G20 summits and continues to push for Africa’s permanent seat on the UN Security Council. These milestones signal a shift from symbolic participation to strategic influence.

The selection of Nigeria to host the African Energy Bank and the African Central Bank also reinforces its growing role as a continental financial powerhouse.

Tuggar’s tenure has been marked by a robust drive for economic diplomacy. Through bilateral and multilateral engagements, Nigeria has secured substantial foreign investments, including $14 billion from Indian investors, €250 million from the Netherlands, and $2.5 billion from Brazil’s JBS for industrial expansion.

These partnerships have opened new corridors in trade, manufacturing, and agro-industrial development.

A defining highlight of his leadership was the hosting of the West Africa Economic Summit, WAES 2025, in Abuja. The summit united heads of state, CEOs, investors, and innovators under the theme “Unlocking Trade and Investment Opportunities in the Region.”

It delivered practical results, including cross-border trade pacts and investment commitments that align with Nigeria’s economic integration agenda.

Under Tuggar, Nigeria’s diplomacy has also become people-centred. His ministry has coordinated humanitarian evacuations, secured scholarships for Nigerian youths, and facilitated the repatriation of stranded citizens.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Database, which now boasts over 11,000 registrants, is helping deepen diaspora participation in national development.

Beyond diplomacy and economics, Tuggar has leveraged cultural diplomacy to restore Nigeria’s heritage. His advocacy for the return of the Benin Bronzes and the establishment of the MFA Exhibition Atrium have showcased Nigeria’s historical and artistic identity to global audiences.

The Ministry has also advanced digital diplomacy, recording over 940 million global media impressions through platforms such as BBC, Financial Times, and Bloomberg. Digitisation of consular services, scheduled for launch before the end of the year, will further modernise service delivery and improve transparency.

Security remains a key pillar. Nigeria’s Sealift Agreement with the African Union enables the transport of troops and equipment for peacekeeping missions, strengthening the country’s reputation as a stabilising force on the continent.

Tuggar’s diplomacy is not only reactive but visionary. The launch of the Regional Partnership for Democracy, a home-grown West African initiative supported by UNDP, has established a framework for democratic resilience built on African values and local ownership.

His recent meeting with France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, reinforced Nigeria’s growing diplomatic influence. Discussions spanned Artificial Intelligence, Agriculture, Security, and Cultural Diplomacy.

Both nations reaffirmed their shared commitment to innovation, trade, and multilateral cooperation.

As Nigeria’s global presence expands, Tuggar continues to shape its future engagements, from the upcoming digitisation of consular services to high-level participation in G20, UN Security Council, and African Union events.

Two years in, Nigeria’s foreign policy has evolved from symbolic diplomacy to proactive leadership. Tuggar’s strategic direction has redefined the nation’s image, elevated its partnerships, and placed it firmly back on the global stage as a rising voice for Africa and the world.

With Tuggar as Foreign Affairs Minister, Nigeria is back. Nigeria is leading. Nigeria is rising!