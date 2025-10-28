Trump teases third-term, cites high poll numbers

UNITED states President, Donald Trump, again, yesterday teased an attempt to run for a third-term, telling reporters while en route to Japan he “would love to do it.”

“I haven’t really thought about it. We have some very good people as you know … but I have the best poll numbers that I’ve ever had,” Trump said speaking to reporters on Air Force One on the latest leg of his Asia trip this week.

Trump cited Vice President J.D Vance and Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, as potential candidates and suggested the two would make a powerful ticket.

“We have one of them standing right here,” the president said, pointing to Rubio who joined him for the gaggle with reporters.

“We have JD obviously, the vice president, who’s great. Marco’s great. I’m not sure if anyone would run against those two. I think if they ever formed a group, it would be unstoppable.”

When asked to clarify if he was not ruling out running himself, Trump said “you’ll have to tell me..’’

“All I can tell you is that we have a great group of people, which they don’t,” the president said, appearing to refer to Democrats.

Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of running for a third term, drawing the ire of critics.

In an interview with CNBC in August, Trump said he would “probably not” run. However, in an interview with NBC News in March, Trump said he was “not joking” about the chance to run for a third term.

Meanwhile, the 22nd Amendment blocks presidents from seeking a third term. The amendment was ratified in 1951, years after former President, Franklin D. Roosevelt, secured an unprecedented fourth term.

To repeal the amendment, Trump would need support from two-thirds of the House of Representatives and the Senate or a constitutional convention called for by two-thirds of the state legislatures. Such a move would also require approval from three-quarters of state legislatures.