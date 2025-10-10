Trump misses out as Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

(FILES) Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gestures supporters during a protest called by the opposition on the eve of the presidential inauguration, in Caracas on January 9, 2025. Venezuela’s opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on October 10, 2025. (Photo by Pedro MATTEY / AFP)

The Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to Venezuela’s opposition leader and democracy activist Maria Corina Machado, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

Machado was honoured “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy,” said Jorgen Watne Frydnes, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.