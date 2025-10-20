Troops recover cache of arms, ammunition in Plateau community

FILE IMAGE

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Troops of the 3 Division and the Joint Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace, JTF OPEP, have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a raid in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The operation, according to military authorities, followed credible intelligence indicating that bandits were stockpiling weapons in the area as part of an illegal arms proliferation network.

In a statement issued by Major Samson Zhakom, Media Information Officer of Operation Enduring Peace, he said: “Troops conducted a successful raid on the hideout of a notorious bandit in Rawaya Village, near Kazok in Barkin Ladi. Although the suspect managed to escape before the troops arrived, a thorough search of the location led to the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition.”

Recovered items included two AK-47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one revolver pistol, four AK-47 magazines, three G3 magazines, 1,198 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, four rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, three mobile phones, and other assorted items.

Major Zhakom added that the recovered weapons are now in military custody for further investigation. He assured that efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing suspect and his accomplices.

He emphasized that the operation underscores the military’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks and curbing illegal arms circulation within the state.

Zhakom reaffirmed that Operation Enduring Peace remains committed to ensuring the safety and stability of the Joint Operations Area and will continue to take decisive action against all criminal elements threatening peace in Plateau State.