Troops neutralize nine terrorists in Borno

…Recover N5 Million Ransom Money in Magumeri, Gajiram Axis

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of the North East Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have neutralized nine Boko Haram terrorists during a fighting patrol around Goni Dunari village in Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State.

Magumeri, located in the Northern Borno Senatorial District, is about 50 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital.

The operation came barely 24 hours after troops repelled and killed several insurgents who attempted to invade their location in Ngamdu town, also in Borno State.

According to credible military sources, the troops, acting on intelligence, engaged the terrorists who were terrorizing locals and setting houses ablaze. The encounter resulted in the killing of five insurgents, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

Recovered items from the scene included:

One AK-47 rifle (Reg. No. 06798)

Five magazines (three empty, two loaded)

Thirty-one rounds of 7.62mm ammunition

One Itel mobile phone

One dagger

No casualties or equipment losses were recorded among the troops.

In a related development, troops on motorcycle patrols along the Gajiram–Bolori–Mile 40–Gajiganna axis engaged another group of Boko Haram fighters near Zundur village. Four terrorists were neutralized in the encounter, while others fled into the surrounding bushes.

During the operation, troops rescued two kidnapped victims — Mr. Modu Kinnami (55) and Mr. Bukar (57), both from Guzamala — and recovered a sack containing ₦750,000.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the terrorists had demanded a ransom of ₦2 million and two new Tecno button phones for the release of the victims’ brother.

Items recovered from the terrorists included:

One blue pickup vehicle (Reg. No. GUB 327 XA)

Two new Tecno button phones

One jerrycan containing 30 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)

₦4,355,000, bringing the total recovered amount to about ₦5 million

The military source added that further operations are ongoing across all fronts to sustain pressure on the terrorists and deny them freedom of movement.