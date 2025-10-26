Troops neutralise 80 armed bandits in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Troops engaged in ongoing security operations in Kebbi State have reportedly neutralised no fewer than 80 armed bandits attempting to infiltrate the state from the Zamfara border.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Abdullahi Idris Zuru, Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, said the success of the operation was part of ongoing efforts by the Kebbi State Government to strengthen security across border communities.

According to him, the operation in Ngaski Local Government Area was made possible through the strategic deployment of well-equipped troops along the state’s borders with Sokoto, Zamfara, and Niger states, as directed by Governor Nasir Idris.

Governor Idris, he said, had earlier requested the deployment of additional military personnel to address security challenges in the state, leading to sustained operations that have foiled infiltration attempts by armed groups.

Zuru added that credible intelligence led to the positioning of troops around Makurdi village, resulting in a successful confrontation with heavily armed bandits attempting to cross from Niger State between Friday night and Saturday.

According to Abdulrahaman Usman, Director of Security in the state, about 80 bandits were neutralised during the encounter, and several motorcycles were recovered alongside two abducted persons who were rescued.

The statement further noted that the collaboration between the Kebbi State Government and security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, has been instrumental in recent operational gains. Governor Idris has reportedly provided logistical support, including 100 Hilux vehicles and 5,000 motorcycles, to enhance troop mobility and response capacity.

Reacting to the development, the Emir of Yauri, Dr. Zayyanu Muhammad, commended the troops for their efforts and lauded Governor Idris for his continued commitment to safeguarding lives and property in the state.