Troops boost deployment around Nyerwai, Dorowa after viral video on alleged planned attack

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Joint Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), has intensified troop deployment around Nyerwai and Dorowa communities in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State following public concern over a viral video alleging a planned terrorist attack.

The viral clip, reportedly made by a cleric identified as Reverend Dachomo, raised alarm over an alleged mobilization of armed groups in the area and accused security agencies of inaction.

However, in a statement released by Major Samson Zhakom, the task force dismissed the claims as unfounded and capable of causing unnecessary panic among residents.

“The viral online video alleging a planned attack and accusing security forces of collusion is a clear case of misinformation intended to inflame public sentiment and erode confidence in security agencies,” the statement read.

Major Zhakom explained that the video surfaced amid heightened tension following the killing of a herder and 36 cows, as well as the rustling of 49 others in the Barkin Ladi area. He warned that the situation could easily be exploited by false information and divisive narratives.

The JTF condemned the “misleading statements” and cautioned against incitement capable of undermining peace efforts in Plateau State.

“We warn those spreading unfounded allegations to desist from acts capable of causing panic and discord among peace-loving residents. Troops remain fully committed to restoring peace and ensuring the safety of all communities,” the task force stated.

Operation Enduring Peace assured residents that ongoing security operations within Sector 4’s area of responsibility would be intensified to maintain law and order.

The command also called on traditional, religious, and community leaders to avoid inflammatory rhetoric and support collective efforts to sustain peace across Plateau State.