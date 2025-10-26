Trans Niger Pipeline: PINL expands oil and gas surveillance ‘Pro Bono’

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) has announced the expansion of its surveillance operations—pro bono—to cover all oil and gas facilities located near the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP).

The company, whose core operations are along the Eastern Corridor of the TNP, said the voluntary extension of services was motivated by its commitment to national development and security.

General Manager, Community Relations and Stakeholder Engagement, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, disclosed this over the weekend in Yenagoa during a stakeholders’ meeting with host communities of the TNP in Bayelsa State.

He urged stakeholders to intensify real-time intelligence and vigilance around critical national assets to ensure their protection.

“PINL has taken on the responsibility of providing security for all oil and gas assets in close proximity to the TNP pro bono, even though they are not under its current mandate,” Mezeh said. “We urge stakeholders to scale up vigilance and community intelligence around these assets in the interest of national security.”

Dr. Mezeh further revealed that, following earlier recommendations, Biseni community has now been integrated into PINL’s operational coverage, with plans to include additional communities in Sagbama Local Government Area.

“Acting on recommendations from our last meeting, PINL has granted the inclusion of Biseni and other deserving communities in its surveillance engagements,” he noted. “We’ve also submitted proposals to the authorities for the inclusion of more host communities that house critical oil and gas assets in the eastern corridor.”

Providing a performance update, Mezeh reported that no incident of pipeline vandalism was recorded in Bayelsa State or across the entire TNP corridor in the past month. He credited the success to effective collaboration between PINL, security agencies, and community stakeholders.

He added that the sustained security has led to uninterrupted oil and gas production in the corridor, increased Host Community Development Trust funding, and improved peace across host communities.

Highlighting the company’s social investment initiatives, Mezeh announced that PINL’s Women Entrepreneurs and Empowerment Initiative, targeting 2,000 women and girls across Abia, Imo, Rivers, and Bayelsa States, had completed its data capture phase.

“The programme focuses on small business development, financial literacy, and skills training,” he said. “Verification of data is ongoing, and beneficiaries will be contacted shortly.”

He also revealed that scholarship and youth development programmes are being processed for payment, with disbursements expected by November, while new beneficiaries from underrepresented communities have been added.

Stakeholders at the meeting praised PINL’s commitment to security and community development.

President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof. Benjamin Okaba, thanked the company for recognizing the roles of host communities and traditional institutions in its operations.

“We appreciate PINL for its corporate social responsibility initiatives and for maintaining regular engagement with stakeholders to find solutions to pipeline vandalism,” Okaba said. “As INC and IYC, we’ve resolved to pursue civil engagements rather than violent struggles.”

Similarly, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) President, Jonathan Lokpobiri, commended PINL for effectively addressing environmental and security challenges through collaboration with security agencies.

“PINL has helped our communities tackle environmental devastation by working closely with security agencies and other stakeholders who genuinely care about the Niger Delta,” he said.

Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area, Mr. Bulodisiye Ndiwari, noted that the area had not recorded any case of oil theft or pipeline vandalism in the past two months.

“We appreciate PINL for its women empowerment and scholarship schemes, which are helping to build the capacity of Bayelsans, the Niger Delta, and the Ijaw nation,” Ndiwari said.

Meanwhile, the Project Monitoring Office (PMO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) commended PINL’s collaborative approach and reaffirmed its support for the company’s efforts to combat pipeline vandalism across the region.