Traditional rulers launch programme on truancy prevention

The Osun State Chapter of the Ooni Ojaja Program for Traditional Rulers Intervention on Truancy Prevention in Schools was launched on October 9 at the Palace of Eburu of Iba by His Royal Majesty, Prof. Oba Adekunle Okunoye, Director General of the Program, in all Yoruba-speaking states.

In his speech, Oba Okunoye said despite various initiatives by the government to curb truancy, late coming and high dropout rates, these issues continue to persist. dropout rates. “The programme seeks to fill this gap by collaborating with traditional leaders, schools and parents to identify and address the root causes of these challenges.

“By addressing the issues, we aim to reduce the number of out-of-school children, improve academic performance, curb insecurity and increase the chances of successful transition into higher institutions and workforce development. It is not enough to get students to school; they need to have the support to stay in school and be engaged.”

The President of the Network of Kings From Osun Countrysides, Oba (Dr) Adewale Ojarotade, the Alaa of Ilaa Ijesha, in his welcome address said, “Today we gather to address a critical issue affecting our schools as we also hold the 3rd Zonal Assembly of the Network.” As we stand here, many of our students are absent from schools, missing out on opportunities that could shape their future. As stakeholders we must work together to prevent truancy.”

Declaring the commencement of the 3rd Assembly, the Royal Father of the Day, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko lll, Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, represented by Oba Oyebade Oyeleye, the King of Ipole-Ijesha, spoke on the Assembly theme: Engaging and Empowering Traditional Rulers for South West Development: Challenges and Prospects.

Prof. Michael Adeyeye, from the Dept of Local Government and Development Studies, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, was the guest speaker. He spoke on “The Challenges of Traditional Rulers in Addressing Social Issues and the Possible Solutions. Case of Truancy Prevention, School Enrolment and Engagement. He identified some of the causes of truancy and its consequences. According to him, poor academic performance, increased risk of dropout, and early involvement in crime are all consequences of truancy.

About 150 traditional rulers and other guests were at the event. Some of the guests include the Commissioners for Information and Education.

All the coordinators of the programme in every local government area of the state were also present. One of them is Olori Janet Afolabi, a CNN award-winning journalist and Queen of Apomu Kingdom. She is the coordinator for the Isokan local government area of Osun State.

She said, “Education is not a scam, as some people say. Therefore we must continue to make education relevant because it provides knowledge, and knowledge is power. Besides, education is the key to unlocking great potentials. As local government coordinators, we are expected to engage stakeholders, monitor attendance of students, track absences, respond promptly and develop intervention plans.”