Ronaldo

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has made history as the first footballer to reach billionaire status, boasting an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

This milestone follows his two-year contract extension with Al Nassr, reportedly worth over $400 million, including equity and performance bonuses. It marks one of the most lucrative player contracts in football history.

Beyond his on-pitch excellence, Ronaldo has built a vast empire off the field, with long-standing endorsements and successful business ventures in hospitality, fashion, and fragrance through his CR7 brand.

For years, Ronaldo and longtime rival Lionel Messi have been closely matched in both trophies and income, but Ronaldo’s recent moves, particularly to Saudi Arabia, have taken his earnings to another level.

But he’s not the only footballer with a fortune built on talent, branding, and smart investments.

Here’s a look at the top 10 richest footballers in the world for 2025:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – $1.4 billion

The Portuguese legend tops the list as football’s first billionaire. In addition to a massive contract at Al Nassr, Ronaldo’s wealth is driven by the CR7 brand, global endorsements, hotels, gyms, and fashion lines.

2. Lionel Messi – $850 million

Messi has combined football greatness with high-value partnerships. His deals with Adidas, Pepsi, and Louis Vuitton, along with smart investments in real estate and tech.

3. David Beckham – $500 million

Retired but still thriving, Beckham’s income now stems from brand endorsements and co-owning Inter Miami CF. He has long-term partnerships with brands like Adidas, H&M, and Haig Club whiskey.

4. Neymar Jr. – $350 million

Neymar’s massive salaries at PSG and Al Hilal, combined with sponsorships from Puma and Red Bull, have helped the Brazilian star climb the rich list rapidly.

5. Kylian Mbappé – $250 – 300 million

Mbappé is among the highest-paid players today, especially after his move to Real Madrid. With endorsements from Nike, Hublot, and EA Sports, his fortune continues to grow steeply.

6. Wayne Rooney – $216 million

Wayne Rooney acquired most of his wealth during his Premier League and MLS days. Post-retirement, Rooney has remained active as a manager and media personality.

7. Karim Benzema – $200 million

Following a legendary run at Real Madrid, Benzema’s move to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia significantly increased his wealth. He also benefits from sponsorships and private investments.

8. Zlatan Ibrahimović – $190 million

Zlatan’s charisma and brand power matched his football skills. Over two decades in top leagues and sponsorships from Nike, Volvo, and others contributed to his immense wealth.

9. Ronaldo Nazário (R9) – $160 million

The Brazilian icon made his money from elite contracts in the ’90s and 2000s, as well as endorsement deals. Today, he owns stakes in clubs like Real Valladolid and Cruzeiro.

10. Gareth Bale – $145 million

Bale earned a fortune from his time at Real Madrid, along with deals from Adidas and EA Sports. Since retirement, he has ventured into golf-related businesses and property investment.