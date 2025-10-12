Top 10 hottest countries in the world

Our planet’s hottest countries in 2025 stretch from the sunbaked Sahel to the blazing Arabian Gulf and the tropical Caribbean, where scorching temperatures define daily life.

Using average land-surface temperatures from Trading Economics, this ranking reveals the regions where the heat barely dips below 28°C all year round.

West Africa dominates the chart, with Burkina Faso emerging as the world’s hottest country in 2025 at nearly 30°C.

Below are some of the top ten hottest countries in 2025, according to stats from WordAtlas:

1. Burkina Faso — 29.96°C

Landlocked and low-lying, Burkina Faso’s heat is intensified by the dry Harmattan winds sweeping from the Sahara. With minimal rainfall and sparse vegetation, the country’s northern plains often experience weeks of 40°C daytime highs. Despite this, locals adapt through early-morning farming routines and traditional mud-brick homes that naturally cool interiors.

2. Mali — 29.72°C

Mali’s desert-dominated landscape, especially around Timbuktu, makes it a natural furnace. The combination of sand dunes, low humidity, and long dry seasons keeps it among the world’s hottest nations. Yet, its Niger River valley offers some relief, sustaining life and agriculture in an otherwise relentless climate.

3. Senegal — 29.69°C

Senegal’s tropical latitude and proximity to the Sahara contribute to its heat, especially inland. However, coastal breezes from the Atlantic slightly moderate temperatures in cities like Dakar. The country’s mixture of arid and coastal climates makes it both scorching and vibrant, with energy-efficient architecture gaining popularity to combat the heat.

4. Mauritania — 29.37°C

Spanning from the Atlantic coast deep into the Sahara, Mauritania’s vast deserts define its climate. The sun dominates here, with relentless radiation and little rainfall. Most of the population lives near Nouakchott, where sea breezes offer some relief—but only just enough to take the edge off the furnace-like conditions.

5. Gambia — 29.16°C

Africa’s smallest mainland country sits snugly within Senegal and along the Gambia River. The combination of tropical humidity and strong sunlight makes the air thick and hot. The river helps sustain agriculture, but during dry months, Gambia can feel every bit as hot as its larger Sahelian neighbors.

6. Qatar — 29.07°C

Qatar’s futuristic skyline rises from the desert, where daytime summer temperatures exceed 45°C. The tiny Gulf state has mastered air-conditioning—indoors, in cars, and even in open-air stadiums. Despite the technological comforts, the country remains one of Earth’s most heat-stressed environments.

7. United Arab Emirates — 28.95°C

The UAE’s desert cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi experience extreme summer heat, intensified by urban concrete and glass. The country’s wealth allows it to combat the temperature through advanced cooling systems and urban planning innovations, yet the open desert beyond remains brutally hot.

8. Bahrain — 28.88°C

This island nation in the Persian Gulf mixes maritime humidity with desert heat. Bahrain’s coastal setting traps moisture and warmth, creating sticky, oppressive summers. Sea breezes offer little comfort, but modern infrastructure keeps daily life moving under the sun.

9. Guinea-Bissau — 28.7°C

Lying along the Atlantic coast of West Africa, Guinea-Bissau’s heat comes with high humidity. Its tropical climate is tempered by the ocean but remains consistently hot year-round. Mangrove forests and monsoon rains punctuate an otherwise blazing atmosphere.

10. Benin — 28.61°C

Benin’s combination of tropical savannas and coastal lowlands gives it heat from both dry and humid sources. The Harmattan winds dry out the north, while the south bakes in humid sunshine. Traditional shaded courtyards and siesta culture help locals adapt to the unrelenting warmth.

