On Saturday, 20th September 2025, Tonic FC’s players signed youth contracts with SC Esmoriz, a Portuguese football club based in the city of Esmoriz. This is coming barely five months after Tonic FC was launched to spotlight Nigerian local football talents.

Landing an opportunity like this is the dream of most grassroots teams, a milestone that proves their efforts are paying off. But for Tonic FC, it goes beyond just that. It’s a testament that local talents, if properly nurtured and platformed, are worthy of a global stage.

For the five selected players, Isa Riliwan Ayodele, Oyetola Ayomide Ayuba, Okiye Gideon Oseghale, Adebowale Sheriff Olamide, and Onuoha Chidiebere Fabian, this is a golden chance to fight for their place in professional football.

This isn’t just about contracts; it’s about giving young talents the wings to fly higher. As one of the players, Isa Riliwan Ayodele, said, “I’m very happy for this opportunity they gave me. It’s not easy. And many footballers in this country are willing to get an opportunity like this. So I’m very grateful for this. In the next five years, I want my fans and Nigerians to see me in a greater place.”

What Portuguese Scouts Noticed in Tonic FC Talents

In this age, being talented is just one side of the coin. The place of attitude cannot be overlooked. The manner in which Tonic FC players carried themselves on and off the pitch was what impressed the scouts from SC Esmoriz.

The selected boys weren’t just exceptional in their technical abilities. They showed passion for growth, the ability to follow instructions, and the capacity to deliver results when it mattered most. Their hard work and discipline earned them this opportunity.

While the youth contract signed is not a full professional contract, it’s a huge leap in the football careers of the boys. They’d be able to access rigorous European training, play in a more competitive league, and prepare for a bigger stage.

How Cardtonic’s Vision for Tonic FC Is Becoming Reality

For many years, young football talents on the streets lacked the stage to show what they’re made of. Not anymore with Tonic FC in the picture. Deserving football talents now have a shot at proving themselves without having to know anyone.

When Tonic FC launched in April 2025, the vision was simple. Give raw Nigerian football talents a platform to shine so that the next Ademola Lookman wouldn’t go unnoticed. With five of Tonic FC’s players crossing to Europe, that’s no longer just a mere vision. It’s history in the making.

And this isn’t just a win for the five players or Tonic FC. It’s also for the community, for grassroots football, and for every young talent on the streets, that their dream of playing football in Europe someday is valid. This goes a long way to show the youth what’s possible for those who dare to dream and put in the work.

As noted by the club’s general overseer, Dapo Ajibade: “The youth around are watching. Everybody wants to be involved in what is worthy now. They don’t want to be involved in social vices; they want to impact their community positively.”

Founded by Cardtonic, Tonic FC’s strides in just months do not come as a surprise to many who are familiar with the fintech company. Cardtonic has exported the excellence it used to redefine gift card trading to football, and the result is here.

Closing Thoughts

For many, this Tonic FC milestone with SC Esmoriz is just a football story. But it’s way beyond that. It’s proof that local talents can become global if given the platform to grow.

As these five players begin their journey in Europe, they carry with them the hopes of their teammates, families, and communities. Their story is an inspiration for others to continue working hard, stay disciplined, and show up every day.

With Cardtonic’s commitment to the Tonic FC’s vision, this is only the beginning of greater stories. More local talents will become global and remind the world that great things can come from a small place.