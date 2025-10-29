Tompolo urges ex-militants to sustain peace

…as Ogidigba, others visit

By Jimitota Onoyume

Ex leader of Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta , MEND, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, has charged ex militants in the Niger Delta to continue to remain law abiding , reaffirming his commitment to development and security of the region.

Tompolo as he is widely known spoke when the national leadership of the third phase of the presidential Amnesty programme visited him at his residence in Oporoza Community, Gbaramatu kingdom in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The leaders said they were in Oporoza to thank Tompolo who is also the Chairman Tantita security services Nigeria Ltd, TSSNL, for his effort which led to the release from police custody of their national Chairman “General ” Godstime Ogidigba who was allegedly unlawfully arrested by his detractors.

They further lauded Tompolo’s contributions to the peace and development of the Niger Delta region and his role in securing national assets on the waterways.

They pledged an unflinching commitment to his peace mission in the region, adding, the Chairman of the group Ogidigba expressed profound gratitude to Tompolo for his release.

It would be recalled that the national chairman of the Third Phase of the presidential amnesty programme , Ogidigba was allegedly unlawfully arrested and detained in zone 5, Benin City, Edo state , following a petition by those allegedly opposed to him.