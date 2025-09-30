Tomi unveils collabo with Minister Dunsin

By Henry Ojelu

One of the inspiring gospel music ministers, Tomi Favored has released a powerful new song featuring one of Nigeria’s most respected gospel voices, Minister Dunsin Oyekan.

The collaboration, which was birthed in the place of personal worship, is already being described as a Spirit-led masterpiece.

Speaking on how the collaboration came about, Tomi revealed that the inspiration for the song came during one of her quiet times with God.

She said; “In my personal time of worship some time ago, I got the inspiration for the song and started writing it. While singing it to myself, I felt I could hear Minister Dunsin’s sound in the song.

“After prayer, encouragement from others and building the courage, I reached out to him,” she shared.

Describing the experience of working alongside Minister Dunsin, she called it nothing short of miraculous. “Working with Minister Dunsin on stage, one of Gospel’s leading voices, not only in Nigeria but all over the world, was surreal. Only God could make it happen and I’m forever grateful,” she said.

The new release is a message anchored in Psalm 19, a scripture that greatly inspired the song’s lyrics.

Tomi explained that the project is not just another musical offering, but a spiritual call to worship: “I hope listeners will get lost and found in worship and praise to God. I pray they have a sincere acknowledgement of His triune nature and discover His joy.”

While Tomi has released several impactful songs in the past, she notes that each project carries its own unique dynamic.

This particular song, however, stands out because it merges what she describes as Minister Dunsin’s “special apostolic sound and anointing” with her own passion for worship.

On the wider impact of gospel music in Nigeria, Tomi is confident that the genre is breaking barriers: “Gospel music is affecting the Nigerian music industry more boldly and unapologetically. It’s not just another genre; it’s the message of Jesus Christ with increasingly better music.”

Her biggest inspirations in ministry, she revealed, include Pastor Nathaniel Bassey and Minister Dunsin himself, while she also deeply admires TY Bello and Pastor Victoria Orenze.

She added that fans can expect more collaborative works in the near future, she assures, noting that there are projects already in progress.

“The body of Christ is powerful when we work together,” she said. However, she also intends to continue releasing solo music across genres.

Looking ahead, Tomi hinted at plans for a full album, tour, or live recording, emphasizing that “God and the resources He provides will determine which of them comes to fruition.”

To young gospel ministers who look up to her, Tomi charged them saying: “Please look to Jesus. Tomi Favored is also trying to figure out life and remain faithful in my walk with God. Carry your cross and follow Jesus. Memorize and live this scripture: Hebrews 12:2.”

With this new collaboration, Tomi Favored has not only reaffirmed her place in the gospel music scene but also delivered a timeless reminder of the power of Spirit-led worship.