Tomato traders attribute price hike to supply challenges, poor storage

Tomato traders in Lagos are raising concerns over recent developments affecting their businesses, leading to a hike in the price of the produce.

The traders spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews on Sunday in Lagos.

They also expressed concerns over the rising cost of tomatoes due to high transportation costs and insecurity.

NAN reports that tomato is a widely consumed vegetable in Nigerian households, commonly used in preparing stews, soups, and sauces.

Tomatoes are rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and other nutrients, making them a staple in everyday meals.

However, issues such as poor storage, transportation challenges, and seasonal changes have contributed to the surge in prices.

They also lamented reduced sales and profits due to the challenges.

NAN reports that a basket of tomatoes sells for between ₦40,000 and ₦45,000, while a crate costs between ₦20,000 and ₦30,000, depending on the size and freshness.

At the same time last year, a basket sold for about ₦20,000, and a crate went for ₦10,000 to ₦15,000.

Mr Usman Abdullahi, a tomato seller at 3rd Avenue FESTAC Town, said he stopped importing tomatoes from Ghana because the business was no longer profitable.

“I used to import tomatoes from Ghana, but I stopped because of the stress on the road.

“Every checkpoint means paying something to the police or customs, and by the time the goods get here, there’s nothing left for me,” he said.

Another trader, Mr Saidu Idrisu, who sells opposite the MRS Filling Station in FESTAC, said the lack of proper storage facilities had forced many sellers to cut down on their purchases.

“We don’t have good storage facilities. If you buy plenty, it will spoil in two or three days.

“Now, I only buy small quantities because I can’t afford the loss.

“People complain that tomatoes are expensive, but they don’t know what we go through before those baskets reach the market,”Idrisu added.

Also, another trader, Mr Mohammed Gambari, said insecurity in parts of the North had made it difficult to transport the produce safely to Lagos.

“Drivers are afraid to come down with tomatoes. Sometimes they attack trucks and steal everything,” he said.

Mrs Titi Alabi, a resident of Amuwo-Odofin, said the price hike had affected how often her family bought tomatoes.

“I used to buy a crate every week, but now I can only afford half.

“We hope the government can tackle insecurity and address the high cost of fuel and transportation,” she said.

Another resident, Mrs Ijeoma Okeke, said she has resorted to concocting rice.

“It costs a lot to make stew for my family, and I have to look for alternatives to cut costs,’ Okeke said.

Vanguard News