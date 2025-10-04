Tinubu to Northern Christians: My mission is to unite Nigeria

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday declared that he has a mission to unite Nigerians and assured Christian communities in Northern Nigeria of his administration’s commitment to ensuring fairness among all religions in the country.

President Tinubu gave the assurance during his meeting with some Christian leaders at the Headquarters of COCIN Church in Jos, Plateau State.

President Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, was quoted as saying, “I have a mission to unite this country and ensure its prosperity, and we are making progress.”

The President, while paying tribute to the mother of the APC National Chairman, Nana Lydia Yilwatda, who died at the age of 83, said, “In our family, we have a strong Muslim background, and I married a Christian, a pastor for that matter, and I have never forced her to change her religion.”

He urged the clergymen to have faith in his administration. According to him, as leaders, we have the responsibility to manage religious issues for the benefit of all.

The President affirmed his administration’s commitment to tackling insecurity in the country, especially in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

‘We are defeating bandits, and we will defeat them. We will deal with them and combat the farmers-herders clashes,’ the president said.

The president stated that his administration is revamping the economy for the benefit of all Nigerians.

President Tinubu described the late Nana Lydia Yilwatda as a devoted mother during the funeral prayers.

“The history behind this church is rooted in faith with deep acceptance in the Lord and tradition. I have been to Jos before. When we were coming here, Governor Caleb Muftwang showed me one of the bungalows, the house of Ambassador Yahaya Kwande. During the SDP days, we met there to decide the fate of MKO Abiola.

“Today, I am grateful that I am alive, and to God be the glory to be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to come here to bid farewell to the mother of the community and a humanitarian.”

The chief mourner and APC National Chairman, Professor Nantawe Yilwatda, said his mother was a hard-working woman who lived on medication for 47 years.

“I am here to thank God for her life. My mother worked for twenty-four hours despite her health condition, supporting us and providing humanitarian assistance.

He thanked President Tinubu for his emergence as APC chairman and promised to keep the trust.

Reverend Dr Amos Mohzo, President and Spiritual Leader of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), who spoke on behalf of the clergymen, thanked the President for his support of Northern Christians, especially by appointing them to key positions, such as Senator George Akume, who holds the post of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Professor Nantawe Yilwatda, who is the National Chairman of APC, among others.

The COCIN President particularly thanked the President for his response to the insecurity in Plateau and Benue and urged the President to assist victims of conflict in Benue, as well as ensure the safe return of some Christian communities who fled Borno and Adamawa to Cameroon as a result of insurgent attacks.

Mohzo assured the President of their unflinching support in his administration’s determination to actualise the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The funeral prayer was attended by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, AbdulRazaq Abdulrahman; APC Governors; NSA Malam Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Youth Development Ayodele Olawande; Minister of State (Petroleum) Heineken Lokpobiri; Minister of Regional Development Abubakar Momoh; Special Duties Minister Zephaniah Jisalo;

Also present were the SGF, George Akume, and his predecessor, Boss Mustapha, as well as former governors Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa, Adamu Mu’azu of Bauchi, Fidelis Tapgun of Plateau, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, and Rochas Okorocha of Imo.

Members of the APC National Working Committee, senators, members of the House of Representatives, former House Speaker Yakubu Dogara, and directors from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs also attended the funeral.