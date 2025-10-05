Tinubu to Gen. Irabor at 60: You’re true commander, defender

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has congratulated the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Eluonye Irabor (retd) on his 60th birthday on October 5, 2025, describing him as a true commander.

General Irabor held the position of CDS, the highest-ranking military position in Nigeria, during the height of the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East.

He hails from Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

President Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, highlighted Irabor’s patriotic service to the country and leadership within the military.

According to the statement, “The President describes General Irabor as a true war commander and defender.”

Tinubu further said: “He was courageous. General Irabor remains one of the most remarkable soldiers this country has ever produced, President Tinubu remarks.

The President commended Irabor for his book on Boko Haram, which was launched last Friday in Abuja, saying that it would help the country understand the Boko Haram menace and deal with it and other similar security challenges.

General Irabor said during the book launch that the publication was for soul-searching and not an indictment of anyone.

President Tinubu wished Irabor many years of good health and invaluable services to the nation.