Tinubu nominates Bernard Doro as minister to replace Yilwatda

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Dr Bernard Doro from Plateau State as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The nomination was conveyed in a letter sent to the Senate for confirmation, according to a statement by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday.

‎Doro replaces Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, who became the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman in July.

‎Yilwatda previously served as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction before assuming the APC leadership role.

‎Born Jan. 23, 1969, in Kwall, Bassa LGA of Plateau, Doro brings over two decades of experience across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, strategy, and community leadership in the UK and Nigeria.

‎He holds degrees in Pharmacy and Law, an MBA with a focus on IT-driven business strategy, and a Master’s in Advanced Clinical Practice.

‎Doro is an Independent Prescriber and Advanced Clinical Practitioner, with frontline NHS experience across urgent care, walk-in centres, GP practices, and hospitals.

‎He has also led youth mentorship and social impact initiatives in both diaspora and local communities.