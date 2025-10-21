Tinubu nominates Bernard Doro as minister to replace Yilwatda

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Dr Bernard Doro from Plateau State as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The nomination was conveyed in a letter sent to the Senate for confirmation, according to a statement by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday.
Doro replaces Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, who became the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman in July.
Yilwatda previously served as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction before assuming the APC leadership role.
Born Jan. 23, 1969, in Kwall, Bassa LGA of Plateau, Doro brings over two decades of experience across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, strategy, and community leadership in the UK and Nigeria.
He holds degrees in Pharmacy and Law, an MBA with a focus on IT-driven business strategy, and a Master’s in Advanced Clinical Practice.
Doro is an Independent Prescriber and Advanced Clinical Practitioner, with frontline NHS experience across urgent care, walk-in centres, GP practices, and hospitals.
He has also led youth mentorship and social impact initiatives in both diaspora and local communities.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.