Tinted Glass: Anambra motorists park vehicles as police insist enforcement is for public safety

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — Following the announcement by the Anambra State Police Command that it has begun enforcing the tinted glass permit regulation, many motorists have parked their vehicles fitted with tinted glasses, pending further clarification.

Over the weekend, traffic was noticeably lighter on several roads across the state, though no enforcement teams were sighted in most areas. Some motorists said they initially believed enforcement had been suspended following reports of a court intervention, but opted to keep their vehicles off the roads until the situation became clearer.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the exercise was based on credible intelligence that some criminals use vehicles with unauthorized tinted glasses to evade security checks and perpetrate crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, and attacks on residents.

“The ongoing enforcement of tinted glass permit is not intended to punish road users, but to ensure public safety,” the statement read. “Criminal elements exploit unauthorized tinted glasses to conceal their identities and beat security checkpoints. This measure will help curb such crimes and protect law-abiding citizens.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, appealed to motorists to cooperate with officers, stressing that the enforcement was strictly a security strategy to enhance safety across Anambra.

The command also provided a secure online link for motorists to apply for the permits, assuring that the process was straightforward and user-friendly. It further pledged that the rights of citizens would be respected during the enforcement.