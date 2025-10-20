Timely intervention key to preterm babies’ survival — Neonatologist

Dr Zainab Mudasiru, the Co-founder and Clinical Lead of Babies Matter Medical Centre (BMMC) has emphasised the importance of timely intervention and neonatal care in improving survival outcomes for premature babies.

Mudasiru disclosed this in an interview with Newsmen on Monday in Lagos.

She said early specialist involvement and collaboration between healthcare providers remained critical for saving newborns delivered before 37 weeks of gestation.

Mudasiru explained that the first 60 minutes of life, known as the ‘golden hour’, often determines whether a premature baby lives or dies.

“For the best outcomes for these babies, especially the more premature babies, the neonatal team should be present from the time the baby is born.

“What is done in that first one hour of the baby’s life could determine life or death, or even if life, the type of outcome that baby will have,” she said.

Citing an experience, the neonatologist narrated how timely response saved the life of a 25-week-old baby delivered.

“We’re based in Lekki and the baby was born in Ikeja, the hospital did the right thing by bringing the baby to us on time, this same baby has gone home and is doing fine,” she said.

She urged hospitals and obstetricians to communicate early with neonatal specialists when premature delivery is likely.

Mudasiru, who trained in the United Kingdom, said the BMMC hospital’s approach to neonatal care is based on advanced technology, proper staffing and continuous training.

Speaking on the emotional side of neonatal care, he acknowledged the psychological pressure faced by parents of premature babies.

“I tell parents that have a premature baby, especially those with babies less than 30 weeks gestation, that it’s going to be a rollercoaster ride.

“Some of these babies stay in the hospital over three and a half months, making it demanding and very challenging for parents and caregivers,” she said.

Also, speaking on the World Prematurity Day celebrated annually on Nov. 19, Mudasiru said about one in 10 babies is born premature but prevalence may be higher in Africa.

She called for collaboration between the public and private sector to improve neonatal care nationwide.