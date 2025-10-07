Thrilling performances mark 2025 K-Heritage Festival

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Once again, Korea lit up Lagos, Nigeria with a pulsating fusion of music, dance, fashion, as its embassy in Nigeria and the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria hosted the K-Heritage Festival.

Held last week at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, the festival thrilled guests with a total package of therapeutic cultural display of the Korean heritage.

The event brought together eminent personalities, the media, young Nigerians who have become highly enthused about Korean entertainment, and Koreans living in Nigeria.

There were electrifying performances by Samulnori E-Seo, a traditional percussion group made up of four artists- Wi Yeonseung, Moon Doyeon, Park Hyunki and Jin Seunghoon; and OWNDO (Kim Ahyoung- vocal; Choi Jiwoo- Keyboard; and Ha Dongmin- Daegeum). The performances by OWNDO, a modern fusion band combining vocals, keyboard, and the daegeum, a Korean bamboo flute, and Samulnori E-Seo, left the excited audience screaming, “We want more” repeatedly.

Guests at the event were also treated to the elegance of the hanbok fashion, the energy of K-pop rhythms, and the characteristic taste of diverse Korean cuisines.

In his remarks Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed his appreciation for the Embassy of the Republic of Korea’s initiative, noting that the festival serves as a bridge linking both countries.

Represented by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Sanwo-Olu emphasised the potential for exciting new partnerships in trade, technology, education and creative industries.

He noted: “This festival serves as a bridge linking Nigeria and Korea, celebrating the rich heritages that shape us both.

This global platform unites Korean culture with the wonders of artificial intelligence, sparking creativity and fostering a sustainable future while nurturing genuine relationships between the people of Korea and our African community. From the infectious beats of K-Pop and the grace of traditional Korean dance to the stunning hanbok fashion and the exquisite flavors of Korean cuisine, we are reminded that culture is one of the most potent tools of diplomacy. It transcends borders, dissolves differences, and paves the way for common ground.

As Lagosians, we take immense pride in our music, fashion, films, and art, which have proudly showcased the spirit of Lagos and Nigeria to the world. Today, as we delve into the richness of Korean heritage, we are reminded that while our traditions are distinct, they resonate with a universal rhythm—the shared desire to express our identities, histories, and humanity.”

He also welcomed collaborations that will enrich Lagos’s cultural landscape and create opportunities for its youth.

In his remarks, the Consul General, Lagos Office of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Lee Sang-ho, emphasised the festival’s role in strengthening ties between both countries, which first established diplomatic relations in 1980.

“The K-Heritage Festival is more than a cultural event; it is a platform that allows both Nigerians and Koreans to share values, talents, and traditions.

Over the years, we have seen Nigerian youths embrace Korean culture with enthusiasm, and in return, Korea has continued to learn from Nigeria’s vibrant creativity,” he said.

He explained that cultural exchange continues to serve as a vital tool in promoting mutual understanding and cooperation beyond politics and economics.

Since the opening of the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN) in 2011, Korea has consistently deepened cultural engagement with Nigerians through music, film, fashion, and cuisine.

With Lagos developing as Africa’s cultural and creative hub, both governments expressed optimism that the K-Heritage Festival will become a permanent feature of the city’s cultural calendar.

Also, the Korean Cultural Centre’s Director, Mr. Kim Changki, stated that Nigeria and South Korea have enjoyed a cordial relationship since establishing diplomatic ties in 1980, with collaborations in trade, investment, cultural and educational exchanges. “The spirit of creativity has strengthened the two nations through collaboration and the support of Nigerians,” he said

Director Mr. Changki further disclosed that since 1980 Nigeria and South Korea have been in cordial relationship through trading, investment, culture and education, adding that the collaboration needed to grow fast to bridge the gaps between the two nations.